Sherwood stars David Morrissey, and an incredible ensemble cast.

The series returns on November 14, 2024.

BritBox has just announced the exclusive U.S. and Canadian premiere of the second season of Sherwood, the critically acclaimed British crime drama that captivated audiences in its first run. Set to debut on November 14, this latest chapter in the Sherwood saga promises to deliver more suspense, intrigue, and top-tier performances, all of which make the show a must-watch for audiences. Additionally, Britbox has provided some new images from the series.

The first season of Sherwood was a massive hit in the UK, earning a BAFTA nomination and quickly becoming one of the most-watched shows on British television. The second season, helmed by renowned directors Clio Barnard (Ali & Ava, The Selfish Giant) and Tom George (This Country, See How They Run), looks like it will continue this success, bringing viewers deeper into the tense world of Nottingham’s fractured community.

Who Else Is in 'Sherwood'?

The new season of Sherwood features a who's who of celebrated British acting talent. Returning to the cast are David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Lesley Manville (Mrs Harris Goes to Paris), and Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones), alongside other esteemed actors like Monica Dolan (Black Mirror), Robert Lindsay (My Family), and David Harewood (Homeland). Supporting the existing cast members are newcomers to the series such as Adam Hugill (1917), Jorden Myrie (Mood), and Ria Zmitrowicz (The Power).

The official synopsis for season 2 says it "further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK". Adding, "Set in the present day, it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge and betrayal. Meanwhile, a newly appointed sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much-needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long."

James Graham, the creator of the series, returns as the writer for all six episodes, continuing to bring his sharp social commentary and deep knowledge of the area's history to the story. Barnard, who also serves as an executive producer, directs most of the season, with George directing the last three episodes. Together, the directing pair will aim to make this season as gripping and emotionally powerful as the first.

For fans eager to revisit the tense world of Sherwood, season one is currently available to stream on BritBox. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

