CBS already has plans for its Christmas season movie lineup. The network announced that it has ordered three all-new original holiday movies to air this December.

Award-winning singer-songwriter, Sheryl Crow, will produce and write the title song for When Christmas Was Young. The movie will be Nashville music-themed and follow a headstrong music manager who desperately needs to find a smash hit song for his only remaining client. He ends up falling for a seemingly hopeless singer-songwriter who may just hold the key to the next big musical hit. Screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller, known for Hope at Christmas and Forever Christmas, will serve as the screenwriter for the film. Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones, and Karen Glass from Everywhere Studios will serve as executive producers alongside Lighthouse Pictures’ Shawn Williamson and Jami Goehring.

The second film announced was Fit for Christmas, which is expected to star The Talk’s Amanda Kloots; she will also executive produce the movie. The story follows Audrey, an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a popular, yet financially strained community center in Mistletoe, Montana. She becomes romantically involved with a mysterious businessman who wants to turn the community center into a more financially profitable resort property. Executive producer for the film alongside Kloots includes Anna White, known for Christmas Wonderland. Fit for Christmas will be produced by Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America.

Image via CBS

RELATED: 'S.W.A.T.' Renewed For Season 6 at CBS

The third Christmas film announced will be written by prolific holiday film writer, Mark Amato (A Christmas Proposal, A Kiss Before Christmas). With a dozen Christmas films under his belt, Amato returns to write Must Love Christmas. This film will deal with a complicated love triangle as a renowned romance novelist, finding herself snowbound in a town called Cranberry Falls, must choose between her childhood crush and a reporter who is determined to interview her to save his struggling magazine. This film will also be produced by Motion Picture Corporation of America.

Last year, CBS produced Christmas Takes Flight and A Christmas Proposal, which served as the first original Christmas movies to air on the network since 2012. The programming schedule also included all family-favorite holiday media such as The Thanksgiving Parade and the annual broadcasting of animation classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and more.

Needless to say, CBS is preparing for another promising Christmas programming lineup to make this coming December just as cozy. There are no current release dates for any of the movies, but CBS stated that viewers can expect more information in the coming months.

IMDb TV Streaming Service Rebrands to Amazon Freevee

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lacy Long (217 Articles Published) Lacy is a psychology graduate measuring her life with coffee spoons and time spent playing video games. More From Lacy Long