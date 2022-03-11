Showtime Documentary Films has revealed the trailer for Sheryl, an intimate film that chronicles the life and career of music superstar Sheryl Crow. The movie has its world premiere tonight at SXSW, and then finds its way to our screens in early May. The documentary is set to reveal the all-time highs and lows of the artist, with experiences and thoughts revealed by the singer herself in front of the camera.

The trailer for Sheryl reveals that the “All I Wanna Do” and “If It Makes You Happy” performer has always been deeply involved with the production of her songs, albums, and tours, but being a perfectionist certainly took its toll. On top of battling sexism, ageism, and the price of fame, the documentary also reveals an intimate look at the artist’s battle with cancer and her struggle against depression.

The documentary trailer also reveals it will be a wild ride for fans of Crow’s work, since it brings tons of footage from the singer’s personal life and backstage at events and concerts, spanning 20 years of her journey. The film also features interviews with close friends of Sheryl’s like music superstar Keith Richards, Academy Award winner Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others.

Sheryl is directed by Amy Scott, who helms her second film. She was previously an editor who worked on Netflix’s The Keepers and other projects related to music such as Punk Rock Means Freedom and Other Music, about an indie music record store that changed the cultural scene in New York.

Along with the documentary premiere, Ume/Big Machine Records will also release a special album titled Sheryl: Music From the Feature Documentary on the same day of the Showtime premiere. As you can imagine, the album will feature Sheryl Crow’s most famous hits, including “My Favorite Mistake”, “Redemption Day”, “Soak Up the Sun” and many more.

Showtime premieres Sheryl on May 6. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

SHERYL is told through present-day interviews with Crow, behind-the-scenes verité on the road and in her studio, never before seen archival footage spanning 20 years of touring, and interviews with close allies Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and others. Crow’s early gift of music and dedication to songwriting set her on an unapologetic path to perfection – which ultimately became both a blessing and a curse to overcome.

