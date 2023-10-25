It seems as though the titular quartet for The Fabulous Four is complete as Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) has been named as the latest to join the cast of the destination wedding comedy. Unveiled alongside Ralph are Timothy V. Murphy (Appaloosa) and Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher) who all join an exciting cast that already includes the previously announced Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler, and Megan Mullally. Cameras have begun rolling on the production in Georgia as the film is one of many to have been granted a SAG Interim Agreement amidst the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Described as a feel-good comedy, the plot developed by writer-director Jocelyn Moorhouse (The Dressmaker) will center on three lifelong friends (to be portrayed by Sarandon, Mullally, and Ralph) as they travel to Key West, Florida to serve as bridesmaids to their college friend Marilyn (Midler) who is having a surprise wedding. This grand occasion serves to reunite the friends as "sisterhoods are rekindled, the past rises up again in all its glory, and there are enough sparks, drinks, and romance to change all their lives in ways they never expected."

Sheryl Lee Ralph Is A Decorated Industry Veteran

While younger audiences might have just gotten to know her through her role as the well-mannered teacher Barbara in Abbott Elementary, Ralph has been around since the 70s. Over the years she's developed into a mainstay of the comedy genre with an array of outstanding performances and notable recognitions to match.

Image via ABC

Ralph recently became the first black actress in 35 years to win an Emmy Award for Best Outstanding Actress for her role in Abbott Elementary. Her career breakthrough came in 1982 through the stage when she earned a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Dreamgirls on Broadway. Her other notable performances have come in Mistress co-starring Robert de Niro, To Sleep with Anger opposite Danny Glover, The Distinguished Gentlemen with Eddie Murphy, Sister Act 2, to name but a handful. Her recent film credits include The Young Wife and Christmas in My Heart.

The Fabulous Four is expected to be released in US theaters in 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.