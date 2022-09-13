When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.

Ralph won for her portrayal of Barbara, a longtime teacher at Abbott Elementary who's one of the more level-headed members of the bunch. While Barbara is occasionally more serious than the others, she also has her own fair share of hilarious moments, and Ralph plays them to perfection.

Ralph's win is preceded by Jackée Harry, who won the category in 1987 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227. After Ralph's win, Harry reflected on her own historic win 35 years ago, expressing the bittersweet nature of the occasion. She even revealed that Ralph was originally meant to play Sandra Clark. However, Harry also shared her excitement for Ralph, remarking how Ralph "[has] had a remarkable career AND she’s one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary is another fabulous character we’ve been fortunate to watch her breathe life into."

Image via ABC

Ralph's co-star Quinta Brunson also made Emmy history for Abbott Elementary. Brunson was nominated in three categories, becoming the first Black woman to do so comedy, as well as the youngest to earn a nomination in the comedy acting category. At the time of this writing, Brunson earned the win for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary set at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. It follows the daily lives of the school's teachers as they work to bring the best education they can to their students. In Season 2, the show will bring viewers back into the delightful chaos of the school, as well as provide a greater look at the personal lives of the teachers.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Brunson. Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern, and Randall Einhorn also executive produce. Additonal cast includes Chris Perfetti, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walters, and William Stanford Davis.

Make sure to catch Ralph and the rest of the crew when Abbott Elementary returns on Wednesday, September 21 on ABC. Season 1 is streaming now on Hulu and HBO Max. Check out the season 2 trailer below: