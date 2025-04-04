Based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, the beloved BBC crime series Shetland may have stumbled in fan opinion following the recent Season 9, but let that take nothing away from what the show has achieved across 12 years to date. Following the crime drama being renewed for two more seasons back in March 2024, all eyes were firmly on Season 9, which saw a new engaging mystery challenge the minds of DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and Alison "Tosh" McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell).

However, the response to the ninth season has been mixed, with some declaring it the worst of the bunch. This can be seen via the season's Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 53%, which pales in comparison to the overall series score of 79%. In fact, when compared to the perfect critical rating of 100% handed to Season 4, it's clear that the series might have lost some of its spark. Nevertheless, Shetland still proves popular, with fans looking forward to the chance to catch their favorite island detectives once again in Season 10. Announced via Radio Times, it seems that day might be coming sooner than expected, with it confirmed that production on Season 10 is officially underway.

Speaking in a statement about the milestone tenth season's production starting, commissioning editor for the BBC, Gaynor Holmes, said, "Now in its 10th series, Shetland continues to go from strength to strength and is loved by audiences across the UK and internationally." She then added, "We’re very excited to see the fantastic creative team at Silverprint and their superbly talented cast and crew heading back into production with a compellingly new, gnarly and emotional murder-mystery."

Who is Starring in 'Shetland' Season 10?