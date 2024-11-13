Viewers across the pond have already returned to Shetland with Season 9 on BBC, but viewers in the U.S. and Canada will soon be able to make the trip back as well with BritBox. Based on Ann Cleeves's series of novels, the series has slowly but surely built an international following with murder mystery fans throughout its run, unraveling the many crimes that occur on the titular Archipelago now with DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen) and Alison "Tosh" McIntosh (Alison O'Donnell). Now, the streaming service has announced that the latest installment of the long-running detective series will premiere on the platform on December 11, with episodes set to air every week through January 15.

Season 9 of Shetland picks up with double the crime as Calder and Tosh face a double missing persons case that blurs the line between personal and professional for the detectives. Annie Bett (Sarah MacGillivray), a close friend of Tosh's, disappears along with her young son, causing the investigator to worry. The pair waste no time reaching out to her estranged husband Ian (Robert Jack), learning the accountant had been staying with mussel farmer John Harris (Vincent Regan) and his sons, yet even there, the trail goes cold. Calder follows Tosh's lead until they meet professor Euan Rossi (Ian Hart), Annie's Oxford tutor, who turns the case from mysterious to downright worrying when he reveals he came all the way to Shetland following a distressing call from the missing woman the night she vanished. The information opens up more than a few suspects to scrutiny, including the professor himself whom Calder is convinced is hiding something.

While the missing persons case will draw most of the attention of the intrepid detectives, it's not the only mystery on the docket. Calder is also drawn deep into an investigation involving a deadly argument between two brothers. Nothing can prepare anyone on the team, however, when a bloodied person pops up in a remote garage, only further entangling the crime solvers in a web of deception that spans all around the idyllic Shetland Isles. Calder and Tosh will have their work cut out for them this time around, with lead writers Paul Logue and Denise Paul penning the adaptation of this twisty mystery.

Who Else Is Among the Cast for 'Shetland' Season 9?

The return of Shetland will bring with it a more confident Tosh, according to Jensen. With some encouragement from Calder during a case that hits especially close to home, she'll begin to take the lead more and more and put more belief in her own decisions going forward. They'll need to be confident taking on a case packed with faces new and old from around the isles. In addition to those named above, Season 9 will also feature Jacob Ferguson, Ross Anderson, Macleod Stephen, Steven Robertson, Lewis Howden, Anne Kidd, Angus Miller, Steven Miller, Leeroy Boone, Conor McCarry, Eubha Akilade, Stuart Campbell, Nalini Chetty, Richard Thomson, Tibu Fortes, Andrew John Tait, Tara Lee, Jimmy Yuill, Lesley Hart, and Gemma McElhinney.

Shetland Season 9 will stream on BritBox on December 11. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as the series nears its return.

