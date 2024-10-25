There's no doubting Shetland's success. Based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, the series sees the intriguing twists and turns of a British detective drama head to the titular gorgeous Scottish islands, with millions of fans tuning in for every returning series for the same cozy investigatory immersion. After it was confirmed back in March that the BBC crime drama had been renewed for two more seasons, an official release date was confirmed for Season 9 with Shetland set to return to the BBC on Wednesday, November 6, at 9 p.m.

Now, thanks to Radio Times, fans can get their first glimpse of Season 9, with four still released showcasing the ninth outing's eye-catching ensemble in action. From Ashley Jensen's DI Ruth Calder walking the cliffside with Alison O'Donnell's DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh to a first look at brand-new guest star Ian Hart, - known for his roles in Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Harry Potter - these first glimpses of Season 9 suggest the same comfort blanket viewing will be back in full force. An official synopsis for the upcoming ninth season reads:

"DI Calder – now a resident of the Isles – [is] thrown in at the deep end after a friend of Tosh's goes missing. The chilling tale of disappearances and death sparks a labyrinthine investigation for Tosh and Calder that challenges the line between the personal and professional."

'Shetland' is Beloved Thanks to its Titular Location

Close

The Shetlands are one of the most gorgeous parts of Scotland but are certainly an underrated aesthetic destination. Thanks to the success of Shetland, the name and location have certainly reached corners further than could've first been expected, especially given the show's eight-season run. The lush, green backdrop of this dramatically immersive series makes it stand out among a plethora of British detective contemporaries, with the Shetlands themselves arguably a character well within their own right. For this reason, it's no surprise that the series' cast can't wait to get filming every season simply due to being able to indulge in the picturesque location. This is something mentioned by star Jensen in a statement about the upcoming ninth outing, saying:

"I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue. The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon."

A first look at Shetland Season 9 has been released. You can catch the series right now on BritBox.

Watch on BritBox