One of the best-loved detective series in Britain today, Shetland's rise to the top of many people's watchlist has been steady but deserved, with the series, based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, showcasing intricate crime mysteries against the gorgeous backdrop of the titular Scottish islands. Back in March, it was confirmed that the BBC crime drama had been renewed for two more seasons, with the upcoming Season 9 looking to be the most enticing yet. Now, according to The Radio Times, an official release date for Season 9 has been confirmed, with Shetland set to return to the BBC on Wednesday, November 6, at 9 p.m.

Season 10 of the series will commence production in 2025, potentially eyeing a Fall 2025 release date. The upcoming ninth season will see Ashley Jensen return to the helm as DI Ruth Calder after original star Douglas Henshall departed the islands back in July 2022. Known for its loveable cast, Season 9 will see Jensen return alongside the likes of Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe, and Anne Kidd as forensic pathologist Cora McLean. In reference to the renewal, Jensen said:

"I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue. The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon."

This BBC Series is One of Scotland's Best

First and foremost, the level of entertainment garnered from a production should be the greatest determiner of its longevity. For a show as popular as Shetland, the fact it can bring eyes to a lesser-spotted but much-deserving part of the world is a wonderful bonus. The series is a smash hit for the BBC and one the production company and creator Cleeves can be ultimately proud of. Speaking about the upcoming Season 9, Lindsay Salt, director of BBC drama, said:

"It’s a joy to bring Shetland back for not one, but two new series, further strengthening the BBC’s commitment to this hugely successful Scottish drama that’s loved by fans across the UK and around the world. "Ashley and Alison’s partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue’s captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles."

British detective series Shetland is returning to the BBC on November 6.

