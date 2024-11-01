The return of Shetland is a hotly anticipated one for fans of the British detective series, with the show rocking an 83% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. After it was revealed less than two weeks ago that the show would be returning to the Beeb on Wednesday, November 6, at 9 p.m., anticipation instantly grew for what might lie in store for Calder and Tosh. In an interview with Radio Times, star Ashley Jensen weighed in on what viewers can expect from the ninth season, which is set to be an emotional outing for the show when a close friend tragically disappears. Jensen said:

"Tosh has an emotional pull towards this particular case which compromises her a little bit. She's trying to be very professional about it but I think that Calder can see that she might be being pulled in all directions. With this she [Calder] has said 'you've got to trust your own instincts and believe in yourself' and I think she kind of bolsters Tosh a little bit. Part of Calder's frustration with Tosh in the past was that she didn't believe in herself but, this year, in Calder’s own way, she has given Tosh the confidence to believe in her own decisions."

On October 29, co-star Alison O'Donnell gave her insight into the season in a separate interview with Radio Times, saying, "Everyone is feeling compromised, stressed and mistrustful, and these friendships are going to be tested. In an investigation like this, every stone must be unturned and a lot of secrets are going to come out." She then added, "But for Tosh, this collateral damage is unavoidable. She feels the discomfort of it, but her primary goal always is to unearth the truth and get justice, however that may look."

What is 'Shetland' Season 9 About?

Image via BBC

Shetland is now synonymous with the crime genre on British television, becoming a staple of millions of viewers by finding a wonderful balance of immersive mystery against the backdrop of a gorgeous Scottish setting. After an enticing eighth season that was brimming with memorable moments, the bar has definitely been set high for the eighth outing, one that, as seen in the aforementioned quotes, is set to be emotional. A synopsis of the ninth installment reads:

"DI Calder – now a resident of the Isles – [is] thrown in at the deep end after a friend of Tosh's goes missing. The chilling tale of disappearances and death sparks a labyrinthine investigation for Tosh and Calder that challenges the line between the personal and professional."

You can catch the series right now on BritBox.

Watch on BritBox