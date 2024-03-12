The Big Picture BBC renews Shetland for two more seasons, with Ashley Jensen returning as DI Ruth Calder.

The series, based on Ann Cleeves' novels, is known for its unique storytelling and stunning location.

Stars Jensen and Alison O'Donnell express excitement for the show's growth and evolution over the next two seasons.

Shetland, the beloved BBC crime drama, has been renewed for two more seasons by the Beeb in news that will be welcomed across the entire United Kingdom. Ashley Jensen, who joined the series in its eighth season, to replace original star Douglas Henshall, who departed in July 2022, will be returning as her character DI Ruth Calder. Jensen will be joined by regulars Alison O'Donnell as DI Alison 'Tosh' McIntosh, Steven Robertson as DC Sandy Wilson, Lewis Howden as Sgt Billy McCabe, and Anne Kidd as forensic pathologist Cora McLean, with an announcement to be made regarding further casting news in the near future.

The series is set on the gorgeous Scottish islands of Shetland, based on the novels by Ann Cleeves, and follows the local police team as they solve crimes in the tight-knit island community of Shetland. The series is known for its unique storytelling, shifting to single-story formats from the third series onwards, diverging from direct adaptations of Cleeves' novels.

What Did the 'Shetland' Stars Say About Its Renewal?

On the announcement of the double series renewal, Jensen said:

“I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder. The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue. The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

Additionally, O’Donnell said: "I could not be happier that Shetland is returning for two more series and am so excited to get started. I'm really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways. That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true. Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in Series 8 and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that. I can't wait to see what Paul and the team have in store for us next."

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama also said of the renewal: “It’s a joy to bring Shetland back for not one, but two new series, further strengthening the BBC’s commitment to this hugely successful Scottish drama that’s loved by fans across the UK and around the world. "Ashley and Alison’s partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue’s captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles.”

