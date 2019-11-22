Amazon Studios Releases Second, More Heartfelt Trailer for Shia LaBeouf’s ‘Honey Boy’

0

Amazon Studios released its second trailer for Honey Boy today, a day after the film received four Film Independent Spirit Award nominations. The semi-autobiographical story written by Shia LaBeouf, garnered the actor a Best Supporting Male nomination. Noah Jupe, playing the title character as a child, received a nod in the same category. It also picked up nominations for Best Director (Alma Har’el) and Best Cinematography (Natasha Braier).

This second trailer goes a bit deeper into the complex relationship between LaBeouf’s James Lort and his son Otis, played by Jupe (age 12) and Lucas Hedges (age 22). Complete with glowing review quotes, the trailer sells the film as a heartrending father-son tale that many will surely relate to, whether you’re in the entertainment industry or not.

It’s been a big year for LaBeouf. With The Peanut Butter Falcon and now Honey Boy, the star’s choices seem to have been precisely the right ones to get him back doing what he does best. Remember, when he first broke out, his natural charisma and affability in roles as an ordinary guy in extraordinary circumstances, resulted in comparisons to Tom Hanks. With projects from David Ayer (The Tax Collector) and Kornél Mundruczó (Pieces of a Woman) on the horizon, LaBeouf’s resumé looks primed to grow more diverse in the coming year.

You can check out the new trailer below, as well as a poster and the film’s official synopsis. Honey Boy is in theaters now.