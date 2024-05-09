The Big Picture Shia LaBeouf stars in upcoming boxing crime drama Salvable alongside Toby Kebbell and James Cosmo.

With Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis on the horizon, a busy time for Shia LaBeouf is getting even busier. A new report from Deadline revealed the first look at LaBeouf in the upcoming boxing crime drama Salvable. He will star alongside Toby Kebbell (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and James Cosmo (Braveheart, Game of Thrones) in a cast that also includes Kila Lord Cassidy, Elaine Cassidy, Michael Socha, Aiysha Hart, Nell Hudson, and Barry Ward. Kebbell will play a boxer beyond his prime years battling major regret, who gets the chance at a big break when a friend, Vince (LaBeuof), introduces him to the world of illegal boxing.

Björn Franklin and Johnny Marchetta will make their future directorial debut, after previously working on music videos and shorts for the last several years. Jaime Gamache, Connor O'Hara, Julien Loeffler, and James Kermack are in line to produce the film, which was also written by half of the directing crew, Franklin. The film recently wrapped production in Wales, and legendary boxer and former World Champion Carl Froch has been training both Kebbell and LaBeouf, and will also cameo in the film. No official release date has been announced.

What Has the ‘Salvable’ Cast Been in Recently?

LaBeouf will also be remembered for his role as Sam Witwicky in 2007's Transformers, but he's appeared in a slew of projects alongside some talented names in the last few years. He starred in Peanut Butter Falcon alongside Dakota Johnson, which is a heartfelt coming-of-age adventure comedy. He also landed roles with the likes of Brad Pitt in Fury, and is set to star in Megalopolis with Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Aubrey Plaza.

Best known for playing the menacing villain Koba in Matt Reeves' Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Kebbell also portrayed Victor Von Doom in the much-maligned 2015 version of Marvel's Fantastic Four, which also stars Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan. Cosmo has been working in Hollywood since the 1960s, getting his start on police procedural TV shows and parlaying that success into roles opposite Mel Gibson in Braveheart, and also starring in Troy and Game of Thrones. Franklin and Marchetta have assembled a strong cast for their directorial debut, and with an intriguing premise, it appears they have all the tools to make a splash in their first outing.

Salvable does not yet have an official release date. Check out the first-look image above and catch LaBeouf in the upcoming Megalopolis, which is expected in theaters later this year.