Shia LaBeouf Got Real Tattoos for David Ayer’s ‘The Tax Collector’ So Like Your Move, Jared Leto

My deepest, most sincere wish for you, dear reader, is that you one day find someone as devoted to you as Shia LaBeouf is to the films of David Ayer. We already know that, back in the day, the actor went ahead and took out one of his teeth for Ayer’s war film Fury, but LaBeouf has truly upped the ante for The Tax Collector. Thanks to artist Bryan Ramirez, we know that a good amount of those chest and stomach tattoos LaBeouf is sporting in the first Tax Collector photos are legit. We can also safely assume that somewhere, Jared Leto is just seething because he didn’t do this for Suicide Squad.

What’s funny is Ayer very casually revealed this story back in January, but his quotes went mostly under the radar because, like, how large could the tattoos be? The answer, as it turns out, is actually “really, really large”, but according to Ramirez the top portion of the piece is personal, inspired LaBeouf’s parents. The word “Creeper” scrawled across his belly is for The Tax Collector, though.

“He’s one of the best actors I’ve worked with, and he’s the most committed to body and soul,” Ayer told Slashfilm. “He had a tooth pulled on Fury, and then on Tax Collector, he got his whole chest tattooed. So he kind of goes all in, and I’ve never known anyone that committed.”

For more on The Tax Collector, check out the first trailer.