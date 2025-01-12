[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Shifting Gears.]

The ABC sitcom Shifting Gears is about Matt (Tim Allen), the widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop who suddenly has his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) step back into his life and home with her two kids. Riley is tired of putting up with her musician husband’s lack of interest in his family and instead decides it’s time to mend things with her father, as her kids get to know their grandfather. While the father and daughter might not ever see eye-to-eye on things, they do clearly love each other and seem willing to give each other a chance to rebuild their family and find their way together.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Dennings, who's also a producer on the series, talked about manifesting the chance to do another sitcom, what makes Shifting Gears a once in a lifetime opportunity, the experience of shooting in front of a live studio audience, what it’s been like to collaborate with showrunner Michelle Nader (2 Broke Girls, Dollface) for so many years, working with Tim Allen and her TV kids, and why she typically sticks to the script when it comes to jokes. She also discusses what she loves about getting to play Darcy Lewis across the Marvel Cinematic Universe in various projects.

Collider: When this came your way, what was the pitch? What got you interested? Had you been looking to do another sitcom?

KAT DENNINGS: I hadn’t said anything about it to anybody, but it was something I was thinking about, personally. I was watching a lot of classic sitcoms, like Seinfeld and Friends and all the good ones, and just thinking, “You know, this was really a great medium. It would be fun maybe to do another one. But who knows?” And then, literally the next week, I got the call about this show, and I was like, “Okay, this feels very meant to be because I just said this.” And of course, when they said, “It’s Tim Allen,” I was like, “Oh, my God, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.” So, that’s how it happened. I wished for it, and it happened.

Kat Dennings Finds the 'Shifting Gears' Live Audience To Be the Most Fun Thing Ever

Sitcoms with a live studio audience seem like their own unique experience. What is that energy like? Do you enjoy having that to work and play off of, or does it ever get distracting?

DENNINGS: The live audience is really incredible. I remember on 2 Broke Girls, I had only previously done small films and things like that, so it really freaked me out, at the beginning of that show. I was really unsure of how to navigate the crowd, and it just felt really crazy. And then, I got used to it. Now, I really love it. They feel almost like another character. They’re a tool. We know something works if they laugh. Sometimes they laugh in a place that you don’t expect, where you don’t think that’s the joke, but they think it’s funny, so you’re like, “Oh, my God, I have to reorganize this joke now.” So, it can be a challenge, but in a very good and fun way. I love it now. I think it’s the most fun thing ever.

It must be weird to adjust to having a room full of people applaud for you when you walk in a room.

DENNINGS: It’s very weird. The intro is my least favorite part, actually. It’s before we start shooting and I get so nervous. And then, as soon as we roll and do a scene, I’m not nervous at all. It’s just when I’m trying to say hi to everybody, I feel like I’m 6 years old and scared, but it’s great.

This is the third series you’ve done with Michelle Nader. What do you like about working and collaborating with her? What makes her suited for this series?

DENNINGS: Michelle Nader is one of my favorite people in the world. We met 16 years ago on 2 Broke Girls, so we’ve been together, professionally and personally, for so long. Every day, we were like, “I can’t believe we’re still together. This is the best thing in the world.” It varies series to series, as far as what it demands, what her role is, and what my role is. But with this, she’s got this freshness to her writing style. She’s so funny and she’s such a fantastic boss. She’s so kind and generous, but also just knows everything. It’s a joy to work with her. You can ask her anything about anything, and she knows the answer. I’m so used to working with her that everything almost feels like one continuous thing. It’s really incredible. I almost don’t know what it’s like to do any work without Michelle there, and I don’t know if I ever want to know what that’s like. I wanna work with Michelle forever. She brings her own unique perspective to the series. There’s this element of Tim Allen, who is fantastic, and he’s stubborn, and he’s got this whole car restoration shop and that flavor, and then there’s my side of it and that flavor. She is able to navigate every single thing and bring it together and make it very funny.

