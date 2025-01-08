[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Shifting Gears.]

Summary Tim Allen's character in 'Shifting Gears' reflects his true self as a comedian, designer, and philosopher dealing with personal struggles.

The show's cast, including Kat Dennings and Seann William Scott, quickly formed strong chemistry on set, creating a real and entertaining dynamic.

Tim Allen has begun recording for 'Toy Story 5' and praises the clever story, expressing gratitude for voicing Buzz Lightyear.

The ABC sitcom Shifting Gears is about Matt (Tim Allen), the widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop who suddenly has his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) step back into his life and home with her two kids. While the father and daughter might not ever see eye-to-eye on things, they do clearly love each other and seem willing to give each other a chance to rebuild their family and find their way together.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Allen, who’s also an executive producer on the series, talked about how he personally identifies with his latest role, why this character is different from his previous ones, that many of the cars he’s built have ended up on the show, how quickly the cast chemistry came together, and the importance of laughter. He also talked about his own excitement over how Toy Story 5 is coming along, and that he feels blessed to voice Buzz Lightyear.

Tim Allen Is Bringing a Lot of Himself to ‘Shifting Gears’

Image via ABC

Collider: You’ve played these iconic characters, from Santa Claus to Buzz Lightyear to your characters in Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. Where does this guy in Shifting Gears fit in for you? Does he feel like someone that you think you’ll be adding to that list of iconic characters?

TIM ALLEN: In a very honest exposure, this is getting closer and closer to the creator of all of these. I’m none of these characters. Whenever I’m out in public, it’s either Tool Man or it’s Buzz Lightyear, or this time of year, it’s Santa Claus, and all these characters are based on an expression of a guy who grew up, lost his dad – that’s me – had disgust for the world because my father was taken from me, and never really dealt with it. And then, I went to college, became a designer and a philosopher. I loved design, I loved creating, I loved photography, I loved lighting, I loved philosophy, and I loved all the arts. My comedy, for 40 years on stage has always been as a little bit of a pissant. I swear a lot, as my wife says. I'm not dark. I’m dark to the point where I’m funny. Humor has saved my life so many times, emotionally, because I laugh at it. I’ve laughed at terrible things that have happened to me because we’ve got no choice. We’ve got a short amount of time.

So, what we’re getting in all these characters is that it’s manifesting. This guy is really close to who I am – the authentic comedian, designer, philosopher. He’s not Tim Taylor. He doesn’t blow stuff up, he fixes stuff. He’s not Mike Baxter, selling outdoor stuff. He’s a designer and maybe more of an artist than we're used to. You’ll find out more and more about this guy. He’s not a particularly good dad. The other guys were pretty good dads. He screwed things up with Kat Dennings character – great casting there. He’s never really been comfortable with this automotive thing because it was his dad’s company. He was on his way to design school and his dad had a heart attack, so he had to come back and help take over the company. He never finished college as a designer.

Instead, this is his life. He has two kids, one in the Navy, and then Kat Dennings, his younger daughter with two grandkids. Her life is falling apart. She left high school pregnant, and they never got along. She’s back here, and he will not throw her out. And his wife just passed away. It’s a very layered guy. I’ve never done this. I don’t think of myself as an artist, although I do a lot of graphics, I paint, I do photography, I build stuff, I sculpt. I don’t even realize I do all that stuff because no one’s ever seen it. I’ve just got weird art pieces all around because it’s not about showing it, it’s about doing it. Lately, I’ve got a shop filled with weird cars that I built, and now I get to express that. Most of my good ones are on the show.

Tim Allen Is Shocked at How Much Fun He's Already Having With His 'Shifting Gears' Cast