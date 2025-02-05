Between steadily staying in Disney+ Top 10 and breaking a streaming record for ABC, the new sitcom Shifting Gears has the making of an instant classic. The Tim Allen (Home Improvement) and Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls) sitcom is ABC's current most-watched streaming debut. Now, Collider can exclusively unveil a look behind the scenes to give fans a peek at the magic that goes into the new sitcom. Tim Allen, who plays Matt, compares returning to the sitcom world in this capacity to Tom Brady's professional NFL career. Can he do it again? Given the show's streaming success, it would seem the answer is yes. Allen explains that between the cast and crew, "it looks like we've been doing this for years."

Seann William Scott, who plays Gabriel, explains in the featurette that he has a hard time not bursting into laughter because of Allen's presence. Dennings, who plays Matt's daughter, Riley, talks about her own dynamic with Allen and how easy the father-daughter relationship works between the two of them. Interwoven with the featurette are scenes from the series, between Allen's character and Denning's character Riley as well as members of the rest of the autobody shop Matt owns.

Meet Riley's Infamous Ex-Husband, Jimmy in New 'Shifting Gears' Episode

Last week's episode was all about grief, as Matt and Riley process the loss of Matt's late wife and Riley's mother. The pair explore navigating the world without her, with Matt wondering why, according to him, good people die, and bad people live, while Riley continues to navigate motherhood without her own mother to lean on. Now, in tonight's episode, Riley's estranged ex-husband and father to her children, Jimmy, pops up.

Jimmy is played by Lucas Neff (Raising Hope). From images released last week, his visit looks to be a surprise, and not a welcome one. He brings Riley flowers, but this seems more like a Christopher Hayden in Gilmore Girls situation, where he'll show up when his life is good for all of two seconds to try and show how much he's changed (when he hasn't) and disappear by the end of the episode. Whether the likely disappearing act will be of Jimmy's own accord or Riley (and Matt) pushing him out the door, fans will have to wait and see — if that even happens at all.

Check out Collider's exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Shifting Gears above and catch the newest episode "Jimmy" tonight on ABC. You can catch up on past episodes of Shifting Gears now on Disney+. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.