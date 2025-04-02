Shifting Gears made waves back in January when it launched with a massive 17 million viewers across platforms in just seven days — which was actually the biggest multi-cam comedy debut in ABC history. But according to a new report from Deadline, the Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-led sitcom may be headed for an unexpected stall. Despite its strong start, the show is now at risk of cancelation due to declining ratings and the cost of its star-studded cast. Yes, a show that successful might not be renewed. Madness.

Created by Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully, with Michelle Nader as showrunner, Shifting Gears follows estranged father and daughter Matt (Allen) and Riley (Dennings) as they try to rebuild their relationship. The ensemble cast also includes Seann William Scott, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis.

While the series launched to massive numbers — pulling in 6.1 million live viewers and 7.38 million total viewers for its premiere episode, “Restoration” — the audience didn’t hold. By the finale, live viewers had dropped to 3.77 million, with multi-platform totals also sliding. That steady decline, paired with the show’s high-profile and likely expensive cast, is what’s fueling speculation that Shifting Gears might not return for a second season.

Is There Hope For 'Shifting Gears'?

There is still a glimmer of hope for Shifting Gears. While live ratings have dipped, the show consistently sees a bump in delayed viewing. Episodes like “Valentine’s” and “Career” each gained more than 1.5 million viewers after their initial airing. Though still a drop from the early high, this suggests the show has an audience — just not one that tunes in live.

And adding to the uncertainty of it all is the current state of ABC’s comedy slate. With The Conners wrapping up in a few weeks and Abbott Elementary already renewed, the network is light on sitcoms. No new comedy pilots are on the way, and Shifting Gears is one of only two multicam comedies on ABC’s lineup. That will hopefully work in its favor going forward.

ABC’s recent track record might also help. The network is taking its time with renewals, with Will Trent, 9-1-1, and The Rookie also still waiting on official greenlights. The success of High Potential, another drama that saw delayed-viewing boosts, led to a renewal — and Shifting Gears could follow a similar path. ABC’s final decisions on renewals are expected in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the fate of Shifting Gears.