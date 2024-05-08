The Big Picture Daryl Mitchell & Froy Gutierrez have joined the cast of Shifting Gears.

Mitchell plays Ed, a character working at the repair shop, while Gutierrez portrays Nick, Tim Allen's son who puts his art on hold to help his father.

The series also stars Kat Dennings and will premiere on ABC.

The cast of Shifting Gears continues to expand, with Variety reporting that Daryl Mitchell and Froy Gutierrez have joined the cast of the upcoming project in two very different roles. Mitchell will play Ed, a former Marine who works at the repair shop that's crucial to the premise of the story. Gutierrez is set to portray Nick, the son of Tim Allen's lead character and Riley's (Kat Dennings) younger brother. Nick has built a wonderful career for himself as a game coder, but he has placed that on hold in favor of helping his father out at the family business.

The premise of Shifting Gears follows Matt, the character played by Tim Allen who has become stubborn after the loss of his wife. He spends most of his time working at the repair shop he owns, which is why Nick has come down to help him. But Matt's life will forever change when his daughter, Riley (Kat Dennings), and her teenagers move in with him, allowing the restoration of the shop to begin. But as the family works together to keep the business afloat, they'll do their best to heal the emotional wounds that were created in their past. ABC has given a pilot order for the title, and it remains to be seen if the network will move forward with a potential series.

Before he joined the cast of Shifting Gears, Mitchell was recently seen as Wendell in Fear the Walking Dead, AMC's spinoff to their successful show about a world where a virus has allowed walkers to take over most of the planet. The performer also appeared in NCIS: New Orleans as Patton Plame, with the character eventually becoming a crucial member of the team. When it comes to what Gutierrez has been doing, the actor will be seen a lot this year, as he plays one of the main characters from the Strangers trilogy. The first installment of that story will premiere in theaters on May 17, while the other two chapters arrive on the big screen in the coming months.

The Team Behind 'Shifting Gears'

After returning as Santa Claus in The Santa Clauses, Tim Allen is ready to focus on a different kind of project, with the possibility of Shifting Gears turning into a new series. Mike and Julie Thacker Scully will serve as both writers and executive producers for the project, which will put the family to the test while they try to fix the business Matt has established. After playing Darcy Lewis in several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, Kat Dennings will return to her sitcom roots in Shifting Gears, using the experience she gained while starring in 2 Broke Girls to bring the best of her talents to her portrayal of Riley.