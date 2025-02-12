Tim Allen's Shifting Gears has just signed up one of the biggest television stars of the last 50 years, and he's the perfect guest star for the plot of the series. The late night icon Jay Leno will be making a cameo in the episode airing March 12, and honestly, it's the perfect show for him to appear in. Leno will be making a cameo appearance as himself, bringing in a vintage car to Allen's character's shop for repairs.

Leno is a great pick for the series for a number of reasons. Firstly, he owns owns one of the most impressive classic car collections in the world, so he fits naturally into the world of the series, and his knowledge of cars and mechanical expertise makes him an authentic and credible addition to the show. Also, much like Matt Parker, Leno represents an "old-school" approach to life, preferring hands-on work and classic craftsmanship.

The show features Allen as a classic car enthusiast and business owner whose life is turned upside down when his estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) moves back in with her two kids, and he soon learns that he will need to adapt to fit in with the new world that they have made him a part of. The show also features Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Seann William Scott, Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis.

'Shifting Gears' Will Be Tim Allen's Final Sitcom

Allen indicated recently that Shifting Gears would be his final foray into the world of sitcoms as — with the actor now in his 70s and probably nearing the point where he can resemble Santa Claus if he grows a beard and not much else — time is starting to take its toll. But he's keen to still have some more fun, and he'll be on the show as long as ABC wants it, and that audiences keep connecting with it as they have done already, with record breaking numbers.

“This probably will be the end of it. That sounds depressing, but I did (Shifting Gears) because it seemed like a good idea that would be fun. That’s really it. I just love being around the camera people and actors and the crew, so much so that I’m more uncomfortable at the thought of leaving the set and, God forbid, going to play golf.”

Past episodes of Shifting Gears are available to stream on Disney+ internationally and Hulu in the US. New episodes air on Wednesdays on ABC.