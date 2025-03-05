Tim Allen's Matt Parker loves a challenging project when it comes to restoring cars in his latest sitcom Shifting Gears, but this week's episode may have given him a task even he doesn't have the patience for—getting his grandson's attention to work together in the workshop. The latest episode of the hit series airs tonight on ABC, and Collider is thrilled to exclusively present a sneak peek at some of the laughs in store. The episode's full logline states:

Georgia invites Matt and Riley to speak at her school’s Career Day, where playful competition turns tense when Riley learns Georgia is ashamed of her job. Meanwhile, Gabriel mentors Carter’s car project until a more urgent piece of business arises.

Our sneak peek sees Allen's Matt trying to get the attention of his grandson Carter (Maxwell Simkins) as he seeks to work on a vintage car with him, as a project for the both of them to bond over. But when Matt's old school ways fail to get the youngster's attention, Gabriel (Seann William Scott) steps up to offer advice—and accidentally ends up volunteering to mentor Gabriel while Matt takes a back seat, quite literally, on the project.

What Else Has Been Happening on 'Shifting Gears'?

The first season of the show has been an immense success so far, with viewership ratings through the roof, down in no small part to Allen's charisma and likability, but the show has also been boosted by the presence of guest stars like Nancy Travis, who played Allen's wife on Last Man Standing, while late night icon Jay Leno will appear in next week's episode. When Travis was recently asked if she believed Allen would recruit more of his former co-stars from Last Man Standing and Home Improvement, Travis confirmed that Allen would always take care of his own.

“Oh, of course. I have no doubt [about that]. Tim is nothing if not loyal,” Travis told Us Weekly about the possibility of more Last Man Standing cameos. “So it was great to walk on that set and see most of the crew was from Last Man Standing. The director, John Pasquin, did so many episodes of Last Man Standing and is a personal friend. It was just so great to feel this sense of reunion. “I wouldn’t be surprised if everybody from Last Man Standing shows up on Shifting Gears in one way or another. If Tim has his way, he’ll make sure that everybody from [Kat Dennings’] 2 Broke Girls comes on too.”

Shifting Gears airs on ABC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET before streaming the next day on Hulu. Check out our sneak peek at tonight's episode above.