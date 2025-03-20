[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Shifting Gears.]

The ABC sitcom Shifting Gears follows Matt (Tim Allen), the widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop who suddenly had his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) step back into his life and home with her two kids. Riley was fed up with her musician husband’s unwillingness to step up as a husband and father, and decided to find common ground with the father she’s never seen eye-to-eye with. When Jimmy (Lucas Neff) returns with an exciting new job and wants her and the kids to move into his house, Riley is left to decide what’s best for her now and whether it’s time to put herself first, which creates possibilities for a potential Season 2.

During this interview with Collider, Dennings and Seann William Scott, who plays family friend Gabriel, talked about Riley’s big decision, Gabe’s feelings about Jimmy, what they most enjoy about working with each other, how surreal it is to be on a sitcom with Allen, the fun little nods and Easter eggs, figuring out just how far Riley would lean in for a kiss, and whether a possible Season 2 would be too soon to explore a Riley and Gabe romance.

'Shifting Gears' Kat Dennings Says It Was Important For Riley To Decide What To Do About Jimmy on Her Own

"I think she already knew the answer."

Collider: Kat, Riley has been waiting a long time for Jimmy to step up, and him presenting her with what she thought she wanted makes her realize that it might not be what she wants anymore. Even though she goes to her dad for his input, to Gabe and Stitch, and even to her own kids, do you feel like it was important for her to actually make that decision on her own?

KAT DENNINGS: Oh, yeah. She’s been waffling about it for so many years. In the pilot, she says, “I’m getting a divorce,” so obviously we’ve had this talk before, but she has two children with him and there’s so much history. And when you meet someone super young like that, they feel like part of your identity so much that I think she was just really scared to really let it go. But that was more out of fear than out of love. I think she just wanted somebody to tell her what to do. That is actually very much like me. If I have a big decision, I will ask everyone I know, I’ll be like, “Okay, what do you think? Do you think this, or do you think this? I don’t know. I need you to tell me.” But I think she already knew the answer. It was important for her to hear from her kids, too, that they would be fine, no matter what. It had to happen.

And now she can’t blame anybody else either.

DENNINGS: That’s the least fun part of making decisions yourself.

Seann, I love that Gabe is very direct in his reaction to Riley sharing her conflicted feelings about what to do and whether it’s a good idea for her to get back together with Jimmy. He just saying, “It’s not, he sucks,” which is very direct and to the point. Does he genuinely feel that way about Jimmy, and about Riley with Jimmy, or is that clouded by his own feelings, at all?

SEANN WILLIAM SCOTT: No, he thinks he sucks because he does suck.

DENNINGS: He has a cool mustache though.

SCOTT: Mustache aside, he sucks.

I just think it’s funny that you can say that and it still sounds so well-meaning. There’s something about the way you say it that just doesn’t sound mean.

DENNINGS: It’s true. He’s so sweet.

SCOTT: Aw, thank you. That’s also (showrunner) Michelle Nader. We talked about the character just being a good guy and always making sure that he is a good guy. He can be flawed, but he’s also really earnest. He just can’t hold back. He’s like, “No, he sucks,” but he’s not being mean. He sucks for her.

What are each of you most enjoying about working with each other? When it comes to a sitcom where you can really play and have fun, what do each of you appreciate about what the other brings to your scenes together?

DENNINGS: Seann is like a little ball of sunshine. I’m a very negative person.

SCOTT: That’s not true.

DENNINGS: Yes, it is. Okay, well, I’m working on it. But every time I see Seann, it just brightens my day and my mood because he’s a sweet sweetheart.

SCOTT: Thank you. I feel the same way about her. When we’re actually working and doing scenes together, I’m like, “Oh, man, this is fun. This is so much fun. I love what we’re doing.” And then, it’s just about being able to see each other and spend time together. It’s different than any experience I’ve had. It’s been a gift for me. I really, really love it. That’s one of the many reasons why I hope we get to keep doing this. It’s just so much fun. It’s so amazing to be able to spend time together.

