The Season 1 finale of Shifting Gears gave us a pretty definitive, and emotional, turning point for Riley (Kat Dennings) as she finally decided to divorce her ex-husband, Jimmy (Lucas Neff). While the sitcom has largely focused on Riley navigating life as a single mother after moving into her father Matt’s (Tim Allen) house, her relationship with Jimmy has been a major source of tension throughout the season and, despite his attempts to win her back, Riley ultimately realized she needed to move on. But according to Dennings, the decision to have Riley and Jimmy officially separate wasn’t an easy one behind the scenes.

Dennings spoke with ScreenRant in the wake of the Season 1 finale, and revealed that the show’s writers were divided into two camps when it came to Riley and Jimmy’s relationship, with the male and female writers having vastly different perspectives. The 2 Broke Girls star sided with the latter group, arguing that Riley had outgrown her marriage and only stayed as long as she did for the sake of her children. However, it wasn’t until she met Gabriel (Seann William Scott) that she realized she deserved something more.

Speaking about Riley’s internal struggle over Jimmy, Dennings shared how the discussions in the writers' room reflected differing real-world perspectives on relationships:

"I really waffled about that with the writers too, because the writers were kind of split into two camps about the Riley and Jimmy relationship. It was interesting because the man writers thought one thing, and the lady writers thought another thing. And I thought the same as the lady writers. It was very interesting. It's just interesting how men and women process these things."

Kat Dennings Wanted The Final Say On Her Character's Relationship

Dennings also felt that, as the person playing the character we see on screen, she had a right to have her say as well, which seems perfectly valid, and that she felt Jimmy's time was up, becase as we've seen throughout Shifting Gears, Jimmy has constantly failed to step up to the plate as a husband and a dad.

"But since I'm playing the character, I think I can just have final say on it," she continued. "I felt like it had become so second nature to Riley to be with him. And she says in the episode that all she really has known is being unhappy with him, and it's kind of part of her life and part of her identity. And I think they've grown apart so much that it's just too obvious to her now that even staying with him for the kids is not possible for her."

All episodes of Shifting Gears are now streaming on Hulu.