In January 2025, another comedy will join Abbott Elementary when Shifting Gears premieres on ABC on Wednesday, January 8. The series stars 2 Broke Girls' Kat Dennings and Last Man Standing's Tim Allen. In Shifting Gears, Allen stars as "Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter Riley and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins." ABC released a trailer that finds Riley moving in with her father, but their shared past and the unfolding present cause comic conflict.

The video below begins with Riley's arrival at her dad's place. She drives a red GTO that Matt recognizes instantly. He claims it was stolen fifteen years prior. "There's the thief," he says as Riley hops out. Riley is accompanied by Matt's grandchildren, Carter (Maxwell Simkins) and Georgia (Barrett Margolis). "I'm crawling home because I'm broke," Riley reveals why she visits and stays. She needs a place to stay before she figures out what to do. The past is not behind them as they rehash memories from Riley's teenage years, when she flipped her dad off. "I was 18. The double bird is how I ended all our conversations," she says.

Who Is Behind 'Shifting Gears?'

Allen is best known for his work on projects like Home Improvement, Toy Story, and, recently, The Santa Clauses. Shifting Gears marks his return to ABC after the network canceled Last Man Standing, forcing the show to move to Fox. Around the same time in 2011, Dennings starred in 2 Broke Girls on CBS as Max for seven seasons. Multi-camera sitcoms are making a comeback, and Shifting Gears is the first time both actors have worked in this format in a while. Allen serves as an executive producer, while Dennings is a producer on the show.

The pilot episode was directed by John Pasquin, who also serves as executive producer alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Shifting Gears premieres on ABC on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. Later, the much anticipated Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover premieres as the shows settle on this schedule for the rest of the season. Other ABC shows like The Rookie Season 7, Will Trent Season 3, and The Conners' final season also got premiere dates and time slots.

Tune in to ABC on Wednesday from 8 P.M. for the comedy hour. In the meantime, stream Last Man Standing on Hulu.

