Tim Allen may be hinting that Shifting Gears could be his last sitcom, but if the numbers are any indication, ABC might not be ready to let him park it just yet. The comedy, which premiered on January 8, has quickly become one of ABC’s biggest hits, drawing in a massive 11.4 million viewers per episode after seven days of viewing. It now sits neck-and-neck with High Potential, another breakout hit for the network, which has been averaging 11.53 million viewers per episode.

ABC has long been one of the dominant forces network television, but the success of these two new series has just cemented its position among the top broadcasters this season. In fact, Shifting Gears and High Potential now claim two of the top five spots among all broadcast entertainment shows, with Will Trent rounding out ABC’s trio of hits at No. 5 (averaging 10.34 million viewers per episode).

Despite Allen’s comments about this possibly being his final TV show, Shifting Gears is accelerating toward even bigger numbers. Since its debut, the show has quickly established itself as ABC’s top performer in the key 18-49 demo, with a 2.43 rating after seven days. For context, Shifting Gears is already closing in on High Potential, which premiered in September and gained momentum after moving to the 9PM Tuesday slot. Since making that shift, High Potential has been averaging 13.73 million viewers per episode, and quite easily making it ABC’s new flagship drama. If Shifting Gears follows a similar trajectory, it could see even bigger numbers in the weeks ahead.

What Did Tim Allen Say About His Retirement?

Speaking to USA Today, Allen hinted that Shifting Gears would be his final sitcom, but despite that, he made it clear that he still loves being on set, surrounded by the cast and crew, and isn’t particularly interested in a traditional retirement.

“This probably will be the end of it. That sounds depressing, but I did (Shifting Gears) because it seemed like a good idea that would be fun. That’s really it. I just love being around the camera people and actors and the crew, so much so that I’m more uncomfortable at the thought of leaving the set and, God forbid, going to play golf.”

Past episodes of Shifting Gears are available to stream on Disney+. New episodes air Wednesdays on ABC. You can also head over to Hulu to get caught up on the first season of High Potential.