Tim Allen is returning to familiar territory with his latest project, Shifting Gears. A pilot episode for the sitcom was ordered a while back and the project will be moving ahead with a full series order at ABC. The new series will premiere as part of ABC's mid-season schedule. As we look forward to Allen's much-anticipated return to the sitcom world, a first-look image has been released via TV Line, spotlighting Allen in his role as Matt posing with his daughter, Riley played by 2 Broke Girls star and Marvel alum, Kat Dennings.

Reminiscent of Allen's previously successful sitcoms, Shifting Gears will yet again see The Last Man Standing star as a family patriarch, this time, a troubled one whose coping mechanism after losing his wife is to pour himself into his car repair business. However, his life is about to get exciting again with the arrival of his estranged daughter Riley who moves in with him, bringing along her teenage kids. The sitcom will follow their family dynamic as Matt tries to make up for lost time but also has to deal with the presence of teenagers whom we can imagine will be a handful for their stubborn grandpa. The singular image teases a fun dynamic between the father-daughter duo. Both are seen standing by the kitchen island striking a similar pose and looking lovingly at each other with a little smile on their faces.

Who Else Stars In 'Shifting Gears'?

Image via ABC

Matt's family will also consist of a son named Nick, portrayed by Froy Gutierrez. Nick is also committed to his father's well-being as he's put a pause on his career as a game coder to instead be closer to his dad by helping out at his repair shop. The repair shop will also benefit from the input of non-family members, including Daryl Mitchell who will star as Stitch, a former marine who also works at the central repair shop, as well as Seann William Scott as Gabriel, a friend of the family. Matt's grandkids, Carter and Georgia, are played by Maxwell Simkins (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) and newcomer Barrett Margolis, respectively.

Both Allen and Dennings also serve behind the cameras as an executive producer and producer respectively. Shifting Gears reunites Dennings with 2 Broke Girls and Dollface showrunner Michelle Nader, who also serves as showrunner for Shifting Gears. Mike Scully and Julie Thacker wrote the pilot episode, which was directed by John Pasquin.

Shifting Gears will premiere on ABC on Wednesday 8 January 2025 at 8 P.M. and new episodes will be available the next day on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+. The premiere will be followed by Abbott Elementary's crossover episode with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Shifting Gears Cast Tim Allen , Kat Dennings , Daryl Mitchell , Maxwell Simkins , Barrett Margolis Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Release Window 2025 Character(s) Matt , Riley , Ed , Carter , Georgia

Get Hulu