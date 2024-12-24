ABC is kicking off 2025 with several exciting titles, and one of their bets for comedy is the new sitcom Shifting Gears. The show stars Tim Allen (The Santa Clause) and Kat Dennings (Thor: The Dark World) as a father-daughter duo who is forced to live together after the woman realizes she's broke and has nowhere to go. In order to tease the premiere episode, titled "Restoration," the network unveiled a slate of images that also provide a first-look into Seann William Scott's (American Pie franchise) character Gabriel. The comedy series is set to debut on January 8.

The images reveal that Shifting Gears will take place in mostly two scenarios: the house which Matt (Allen) will start to share with his daughter Riley (Dennings) and the auto body shop in which he restores classic cars. Scott will be a friend of the family who works with Matt at the restoration shop. The images also reveal the rest of the main cast, which features Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (NCIS: New Orleans) and Cynthia Quiles (Why Women Kill) as Matt's friends and co-workers and newcomers Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis as Riley's kids who also move into the house.

Shifting Gears is also lining up its guest stars, and Jenna Elfman is already slated to appear in the first season. A TV veteran, Elfman was nominated for 3 Emmys and starred in Dharma & Greg, as well as in several episodes of Fear The Walking Dead. In Shifting Gears, she will play Eve Drake, a spirited choreographer and the owner of a dance studio. If Allen or Dennings are the ones who will take up dancing lessons in the show, we'll have to wait and see.

Additional Guest Stars of 'Shifting Gears' Revealed By ABC