Mike and Vanessa Baxter, it's been a long time! Well, it's not actually them, but you know what we mean. Tim Allen is being joined by a special guest in tonight's episode of Shifting Gears — airing at 8 PM ET on ABC — and it's none other than Nancy Travis, his on-screen wife for almost a decade on Allen's previous hit sitcom, Last Man Standing. TV Line has posted a first look at the pair's on-screen reunion, which features Travis guest starring as Charlotte, a spirited widow who crosses paths with Matt (Allen) in an unexpected way. Sounds sweet, doesn't it? Well, the episode premise actually sounds rather emotional.

Tonight’s Shifting Gears episode sees Matt navigating Valentine’s Day, which he finds to be a particularly tough occasion since the loss of his beloved wife, Diane. When he takes a visit to her grave on Valentine's Day, Charlotte enters his life in a way he didn’t see coming, which begs the question: could this be the beginning of something new for Matt, or is it just going to end up being a moment of shared understanding between two people with similar losses?

Travis isn’t the only familiar face making their way to Shifting Gears. ABC has lined up several major guest stars, including another Last Man Standing alum in the form of Jay Leno. The legendary comedian and car enthusiast will appear as himself in the penultimate episode of Season 1, airing March 12.

Meanwhile, Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg) is set to play another potential love interest for Matt. She’ll have a recurring role as Eve Drake, a choreographer and owner of the dance studio across from Parker Customs. Her first episode airs later this month on Wednesday, February 26.

What is 'Shifting Gears' About?

Allen's latest hit sitcom — the man just can't miss — follows Matt Parker, a stubborn widower and owner of a classic car restoration shop. His life gets a major shake-up when his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) moves back home with her two kids. The series follows their complicated journey toward reconciling, while Matt also tries to navigate the perils of being a grandfather without his wife beside him.

Past episodes of Shifting Gears are available to stream on Disney+ internationally and Hulu in the US. New episodes air on Wednesdays on ABC. You can see a sneak peek at Nancy Travis' appearance above.