Shifting Gears is quickly proving that Tim Allen’s latest sitcom isn’t afraid to lean into nostalgia, because clearly, it's working for them. The new ABC comedy has already welcomed several guest stars with ties to Allen’s past projects, including Dharma & Greg’s Jenna Elfman and Last Man Standing’s Jay Leno—but it was the return of Nancy Travis that made longtime fans take notice. Travis, who played Vanessa Baxter opposite Allen’s Mike Baxter for a decade on Last Man Standing, recently guest-starred on Shifting Gears as Charlotte, a widow who crosses paths with Allen’s character Matt Parker at his late wife’s gravesite. And according to Travis, she’d be happy to come back. Based on what we saw in her brief appearance, her return will be a welcome one.

In a recent interview with The Wrap, Travis reflected on her guest appearance and how stepping onto the set of Shifting Gears felt like a "homecoming" thanks to the familiar cast and crew.

“In a lot of ways, Charlotte is a more mature Vanessa and she has a very sharp wit. She knows her subject matter, Matt, very well, and is able to call him on his transgressions and just joke with him in sometimes a very ruthless way.”

Beyond her well established relationship with Allen, though, Travis was struck by just how many behind the scenes veterans from Last Man Standing and also Home Improvement, Allen's original groundbreaking and star-making sitcom, which made the whole experience very special.

Will 'Shifting Gears' Be Renewed?

While ABC has yet to confirm a second season of the show, its viewing figures clearly make it an inevitability as fans flock back to see Allen, and it's clear that Shifting Gears is clearly making an effort to appeal to longtime fans of Allen’s past work. The show’s premise already plays into his well-established screen persona, with Allen once again playing a stubborn, no-nonsense father figure — this time as Matt Parker, a widowed auto shop owner adjusting to life with his estranged daughter (Kat Dennings) and grandkids under his roof. But Travis' appearance on the show wasn't just for nostalgia or novelty, it also gave Matt a meaningful character moment as he confronted his grief and gave a bit of emotional heft behind the show's usual broad comedy.

Past episodes of Shifting Gears are available to stream on Disney+ internationally and Hulu in the US. New episodes air on Wednesdays on ABC.