Shifting Gears hit the asphalt running when it premiered. The sitcom starring Kat Dennings and Tim Allen is one of the several new sitcoms in the 2024/2025 TV season, and according to viewership data by the ratings company Nielsen, Shifting Gears is the most-watched sitcom this season. 11.4 million viewers watched the show live and on streaming for the first seven days after the episode premieres, putting it ahead of other competitors by over a million viewers. Shifting Gears has claimed the top spot, beating out ongoing shows and universes like CBS' Ghosts and Young Sheldon sequel Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

The current TV season saw all four major broadcast networks debut new half-hour comedies, and Shifting Gears is way ahead of all of them, doubling the viewership of some. Happy's Place comes in second with 5.7 million viewers; St. Denis Medical is third with 5.2 million viewers; Poppa's House is fourth with 4.9 million viewers; and Going Dutch comes in with 2.7 million viewers at number five. Shifting Gears also leads in the key demo with a 2.43 rating, beating out all other ABC programs, including dramas.

Good ratings are a great indicator of a show's potential longevity. But even with the stellar viewership, Allen is concerned he might have to retire at some point. "This [sitcom] probably will be the end of it," Allen told USA Today. "That sounds depressing, but I did [Shifting Gears] because it seemed like a good idea that would be fun. That's really it," he added. At 71, Allen knows this might not last forever, but the show will go on as long as he can perform. He talked about enjoying his return to sitcoms, saying,

"Back in the day, this is how it was, you rehearsed it and shot it in front of real people, and I love that. In the movies, OK maybe I make the crew bust up, but that's it. Doing Shifting Gears, I get to aim for the whole audience plus the crew. There's nothing like it."

What Is 'Shifting Gears' About?