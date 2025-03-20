The Shifting Gears Season 1 finale delivered a fun surprise for longtime fans of Dude, Where’s My Car?, sneaking in a cheeky nod to the early 2000s comedy starring Seann William Scott and Ashton Kutcher. The reference happened when Riley (Kat Dennings) entered the family’s car restoration shop and jokingly asked Gabriel (Scott), “Dude, where’s my car?”

While the moment was a great surprise for the fans watching, Scott recently revealed in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly that he had no involvement in the reference—it was purely the work of the show’s writers. Scott, who has played the mechanic since the series pilot, admitted he was caught off guard when he first read the script but found the joke to be a perfect fit.

“It was a surprise when I read the script. I just thought it was really clever and I laughed right away.”

Despite getting a chuckle from it, Scott’s biggest concern making sure it wasn't too gratuitous or pointless, adding: “The only thing I was thinking is, ‘How would I react?’ Because you don’t want it to be too meta. But I thought it was the perfect [reference].” Scott went on to acknowledge that, given the show’s premise, referencing Dude, Where’s My Car? felt almost inevitable.

“We’re in a car shop and it just seemed like if you’re going to be doing these kinds of jokes then it seems like a missed opportunity to not bring up that one. But I had no involvement. I just laughed. I was there to enjoy it.”

Seann William Scott Wants Ashton Kutcher To Join 'Shifting Gears'

When discussing what we could see from Season 2, Scott even suggested that his Dude, Where’s My Car? co-star Ashton Kutcher would make a great addition to the cast, particularly since Riley already has an off-screen brother we haven't met yet.

And while Scott had his own wishlist for guest stars, Dennings is hoping to bring back another familiar face. “One of my best friends in the world already did a guest spot. The amazing and perfect Brenda Song—who is obviously a genius and incredible in every way,” Dennings said. Dennings and Song first worked together on Dollface and quickly became close friends. Now, she’s hoping that Shifting Gears gets renewed so they can reunite again.

“We worked together on Dollface and that’s where we met and we just became best friends from then on. So having her come do this was just the best. I want Brenda Song again.”

All episodes of Shifting Gears are streaming on Hulu.