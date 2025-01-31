Despite never meeting the infamous bass player, Shifting Gears has made him very unlikable. Riley (Kat Dennings) has some part to play in the direction her life took, but equal blame can be placed on her estranged husband, Jimmy (Lucas Neff). He will be able to make a case for himself when he pays an unannounced visit on Shifting Gears Season 1, Episode 5, titled "Jimmy." ABC released new images from the February 5 episode, previewing Jimmy's arrival and the ensuing fracas. Jimmy drops by unannounced and comes bearing a gift, but is that enough to win Riley back? Meanwhile, Matt (Tim Allen) is beside himself with disbelief when this visit occurs, as teased by the logline below.

"Riley’s estranged husband, Jimmy, shows up to win her back, much to Matt’s dismay. While Matt struggles to get through to him, Riley finds support in an unexpected place."

Lucas Neff Plays Another Jimmy