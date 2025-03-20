Shifting Gears wrapped up its 10-episode first season on ABC last night but whether the Tim Allen-led sitcom will return for a second season remains uncertain. In a new interview, Kat Dennings, who plays Riley, shared her thoughts on the show’s political undertones, her experience working with Allen, and the nerve-wracking wait for a renewal decision.

The Shifting Gears Season 1 finale left things on a major cliffhanger, with Seann William Scott’s character professing his love for Dennings’ Riley. Despite strong ratings, the cast and crew are still waiting on news of a renewal.

“No, we haven’t [heard anything]. Of course, we’re all on pins and needles about it, but hopefully we will. You just never know with TV, but we’ve gotten such great numbers and I’ve heard that people are happy. So who knows? I’m a very negative person, so I never expect anything to happen.”

Even if the series continues for multiple seasons, Dennings is open to her character staying in the same living situation for a while. “I think the beauty of this is that I can conceive it", Dennings continued. "She might end up there for five seasons or maybe in season three she does move out. Who knows though? There’s also her brother, Sam, who we’ve never seen before. He’s in the military who will come in hopefully in future seasons.”

Will 'Shifting Gears' Be Renewed?

We'd like to think so, as the audience's enthusiasm for Shifting Gears is reflected in its impressive ratings. According to Nielsen data from last month, the sitcom has been averaging over 11 million viewers on Wednesdays, surpassing major competition like CBS’s hit supernatural comedy Ghosts and the Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, but despite that, ABC hasn't actually confirmed a second season yet.

Despite that, there is clear enthusiasm from both the cast and the fans of the series to see it continue, and it may simply just be a matter of timing and waiting to strike when the iron is hot. Once all the season finale press is done, ABC may well decide that is the time to announce what must be considered an inevitability at this point. For now, the future of the show is in their hands, and fans will have to wait to see what ABC decides for the future of the series.

Shifting Gears is available to stream now on Hulu.