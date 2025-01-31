Tim Allen and Kat Dennings seem to have another hit on their hands. The pair, no strangers to sitcom, continue to see success with their new comedy Shifting Gears. The sitcom made its way into Disney+'s Top 10 this week. Shifting Gears stars Allen and Dennings as father-daughter duo Matt and Riley. Over the past four episodes, Riley and Matt have gotten reaquainted in each other's lives after Riley and her two children have to move back in with him.

Matt, who owns an autobody shop, is the uptight my way or the highway dad archetype that Allen is known for playing. Riley, is his loudmouthed, flipping the bird, outspoken daughter. The competing forces are what make the sitcom work. This week's episode, "Grief", tapping into the more emotional aspects, with Riley finding her late mother's clothes as she continues to put her life back together. The sitcom set a streaming record for ABC in just one week, no doubt what helped to push it into Disney+ Top 10.

Before Kat Dennings Was a Broke Daughter, She Was 1 of '2 Broke Girls'

Dennings starred alongside Beth Behrs in the sitcom 2 Broke Girls. It ran from 2011 to 2017, spanning 6 seasons. Created by Whitney Cummings and Michael Patrick King, the series followed Dennings and Behrs as two waitresses in Brooklyn and their unlikely friendship. As the two navigate waitressing, they dream of one day owning a cupcake business. Over the course of 6 seasons, the other recurring cast members included Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Garrett Morris, and Matthew Moy. While, it would seem, at least according to the 63% Audience Score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, that 2 Broke Girls doesn't necessarily rival the longevity of Allen's two other major sitcoms, for example, Home Improvement and Last Man Standing, it does seem to remain popular with fans. You can even watch all six seasons of 2 Broke Girls for free on The Roku Channel.

The logline for 2 Broke Girls is as follows:

"Comedy about the unlikely friendship that develops between two very different young women who meet waitressing at a diner in trendy Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and form a bond over one day owning their own successful cupcake business. Only one thing stands in their way – they’re broke."

Past episodes of Shifting Gears are available to stream on Disney+. New episodes air Wendesday's on ABC. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.