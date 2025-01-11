After making its debut only a few days ago, ABC’s Shifting Gears is proving its superiority by starting strong in the TV ratings. The sitcom, which follows a widower who runs an auto shop and reluctantly takes in his estranged daughter and her children, premiered on Wednesday, January 8, and already led the day’s ratings in the demo, similar to Abbott Elementary. However, while Shifting Gears was only slightly under NBC's Chicago Med, the medical series earned the night’s largest audience.

According to TVLine, Shifting Gears debuted with 6.1 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, marking the time slot’s strongest numbers in a long while. Nonetheless, it surpassed The Golden Bachelorette as well as recent seasons of time slot predecessors The Conners and The Goldbergs. Also, the ABC show nearly tied the Chicago Med’s 6.2 million total viewers and 0.5 demo rating for Wednesday’s best audience.

The other ABC program, with a well-matched opener, was Abbott Elementary, with its 3.8 million viewers and 0.7 demo rating, easily its best numbers of the season. As for other similarly impressive rankings, the other series of the One Chicago franchise maintained their supremacy with their midseason premieres. Chicago P.D. had 4.7 million viewers with a 0.4 demo rating, while Chicago Fire remained steady with 5.8 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.

The Cast of ‘Shifting Gears’ Have Fun Working Together

Image via ABC

Created by Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully, Shifting Gears features a rather humorous cast led by Tim Allen as widower Matt and Kat Dennings as his estranged daughter Riley. Not long ago, Allen opened up to Collider about what it’s like working with Dennings, who is similarly brilliant in comedy:

“With Kat and I, it’s exactly like the characters we're playing. When we get active in the scenes, it comes alive. It’s like we’ve been doing this for years. It’s real.”

The legendary comedian also said of collaborating with the entire cast of Shifting Gears:

“Five episodes in, and it was like this cast had been doing this for 10 years. I’m shocked at how we’re working together and how much fun we’re having entertaining everybody.”

Other stars featured in the cheery series are Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Shifting Gears airs on ABC on Wednesdays, but you can catch up on Hulu.

Your changes have been saved Shifting Gears Release Date January 8, 2025 Seasons 1 Network ABC

