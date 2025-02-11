As Valentine's Day approaches, new hit series Shifting Gears prepares to deliver its first thematic episode. Titled simply "Valentine's," the episode will take Matt (Tim Allen) back to the dating pool... or will it? Coming Soon was able to unveil a sneak peek that shows the moment when Matt reveals to the family that he has plans for Valentine's Day. Of course, there's a bit of a miscommunication before everything gets sorted out. The episode debuts this Wednesday, February 12.

In the sneak peek, Matt enters the living room looking slicker than ever and prompts the whole family to ask what's going on. He says he has "a thing," which sounds like a date but he doesn't reveal it instantly. After Georgia (Barret Margolis) says they can just look into his phone later to discover what's going on, he decides to reveal that he's going to see Riley's (Kat Dennings) mother. He's probably going to pay a visit to her grave, then, but Carter (Maxwell Simkins) doesn't quite catch that and feels the need to remind his grandpa that his wife is dead. Matt has the best response.

Considering who Matt's "date" is for the episode, it's possible that Shifting Gears will deliver a story that's equal parts funny and heartfelt. As previous episodes have touched on, the patriarch hasn't properly mourned his wife's death, which means that all the feelings will come crashing down at some point — and Valentine's Day at your wife's grave seems like the appropriate place for it to happen. But it's not all tears: the sneak peek also reveals Georgia putting together several goody bags, which probably hints at a school project that might turn out hilariously wrong depending on how it's handled.

'Shifting Gears' Season 2 Is Practically Inevitable

It's important to remember that we're only six episodes in with Shifting Gears, and the series has already managed to reach maximum popularity on ABC. The show has been averaging over 11 million viewers weekly, which makes it the most-watched sitcom of the season by far. Just so you can have an overview, other popular shows like Happy's Place, St. Denis Medical and Poppa's House have been attracting around 5 million viewers each. So it wouldn't be a surprise if ABC granted a super-early renewal for the sitcom before fall season is over.

Shifting Gears is created by Mike Scully and Julie Thacker-Scully. Mike worked on The Simpsons for decades, and also wrote for Parks and Recreation. Curiously, he also created a hit series that is a little far from the comedy spectrum: X-Men: Evolution. Julie also worked on The Simpsons, created Duncanville and worked on other nostalgic series such as Fuller House and Napoleon Dynamite.

ABC releases new episodes of Shifting Gears on Wednesdays. You can also stream the sitcom on Hulu. Check out the Valentine's Day sneak peek above.