Fans would agree that ever since the compelling ABC sitcom Shifting Gears premiered early last month, its ratings have made quite an impression in TV history, including setting an audience record for the network with its pilot. Titled “Restoration,” the episode which aired on January 8, 2025, amassed nearly seventeen million multi-platform viewers in its first seven days across ABC, Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, and digital platforms.

Most recently, the Valentine’s episode of the comedy has earned almost as much attention as reported by TVLine. Shifting Gears Episode 6, which aired on Wednesday, February 12, delivered the largest audience of the day and tied with NBC’s #OneChicago for the nightly demo win. It amassed 4.5 million total viewers and was steady in the demo with a 0.4.

Other ABC shows reported with that day’s TV ratings include Abbott Elementary’s steady 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo, as well as Celebrity Jeopardy! and What Would You Do? The former had 2 million total watchers with a 0.3 demo, while the latter was down with 1.6 million viewers and a 0.2 demo rating.

What Happened to Matt in the ‘Shifting Gears’ Valentine's Episode?