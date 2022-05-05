Each season brings with it a slew of new anime and with them, there’s sure to be a few romances. The genre is prolific in anime but finding which romance anime are worth your time can be a bit of a hassle with so much to choose from. But for longtime fans of the genre looking for something new to try this spring look no further. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is the best new romance anime to keep on your radar.

Fans of Fruits Basket or Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku will likely find Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie just as adorable (if not more so) than those just mentioned. The same quirky, adorable romance that drew people to those shows can be found with Shikimori. The show is only at the beginning of its first season, so it’s the perfect time to get on board. While this show lacks the magical aspects of Fruits Basket’s story it has a similar sense of whimsy and a beautiful art style to match. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie also offers a dynamic and spirited female lead with plenty of her own merits outside the romance, just like Fruits Basket. If you loved Fruits Basket for the sweet and intricate romance, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie will scratch that same itch.

The show follows a young couple: the titular Micchon Shikimori (Saori Ōnishi) and her boyfriend, Yuu Izumi (Shūichirō Umeda). They’re a relatively new couple, still just high school students, who are completely enamored with each other. Izumi is plagued by some seriously bad luck that causes him to get injured, delayed, or embarrassed in a number of ways every single day. Shikimori, on the other hand, is a star. She’s smart, talented, and cute; all things that Izumi loves about her. But that’s not all, Shikimori also has a hidden cool side that tends to only come out around Izumi. And Izumi finds that side of her just as appealing as her cuteness. The core of their relationship lies in this: while Izumi may be a bit of a clutz, Shikimori is always there to catch him when he falls.

The show is unique in that the main couple is already together from the start of the show. This offers a fresh romance from a perspective we see less often but is filled with just as many adorable moments. Starting the story once the relationship has already begun offers a sort of puzzle box for the audience wherein they can unravel the mysteries of Shikimori and Izumi’s past as well as speculate on their future. It’s also refreshing to see a relationship where the girl gets to be the cool, suave one who saves the boy rather than the other way around. The small spin on a typical dynamic gives the show a fresh feel even if it's really treading familiar ground. All of this is aided by just how tooth-rottingly sweet on each other the two leads are.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is a rather lighthearted story, as well following the ins and outs of this youthful relationship. Rather than a magic backstory to unravel like in Fruits Basket, the main worries (so far) stem from Izumi feeling like a burden to Shikimori due to his bad luck. He worries she’ll get injured as a result of being close to him and though this fear is recurring, Shikimori is always quick to reassure him that she finds it all worth it to be with him. In fact, she says his bad luck is likely responsible for him being such a kind and personable guy. It’s her unique perspective and optimism that allows them to move forward more confidently in their relationship. Their refreshing dynamic lends an extra kick to even the more mundane parts of their relationship. When a walk home from school could be completely derailed by Izumi getting crushed by a falling sign, Shikimori is there to keep things on track and, more importantly, keep Izumi from getting hurt.

Anyone who’s watching the second season of Komi Can’t Communicate this spring will find a wonderful companion piece in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie. Both shows are light and fluffy with a healthy dosage of humor. Their tones are incredibly complementary, not to mention both having fantastic openings with a similar upbeat feel that sets you in the right frame of mind. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, however, offers a much faster track to romance with the main couples adorable antics taking center stage rather than the typical slow burn. And since the show is only a few episodes in right now there’s plenty of time to catch up and watch along each week.

Romance anime are a dime a dozen, but it’s rare to find one with so much immediate charm. The characters and relationships of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie are all brimming with potential. The unique cool girl/lame guy dynamic between the two leads is a source of endless adorable antics. The simple premise offers a wide canvas on which Shikimori and Izumi can paint their own romance story, offered extra edge by the gender-swapped dynamics. The show has a cute story elevated by beautiful, flowing animation that settles the audience into a comfortable rom-com setting. Anyone looking for a wholesome romance anime with a healthy yet unconventional relationship dynamic will find plenty worth enjoying watching Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie.

