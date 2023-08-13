The Big Picture Anno and Higuchi's Shin Godzilla recreates the horror that nuclear weapons can cause through the terrifying and evolving forms of the monster.

The depiction of Godzilla's atomic breath in the film showcases the destructive power of nuclear radiation, emphasizing the devastating consequences.

The film highlights Godzilla as a truly terrifying and unstoppable force, serving as a metaphor for the ever-present threat of mutually assured destruction.

Physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, upon completing work on the atomic bomb, is quoted as saying the following: "I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad-Gita. Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty and to impress him takes on his multi-armed form and says, 'Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds' I suppose we all thought that one way or another." This could apply to another character whose life is shaped by radioactivity: Godzilla! When he made his film debut in 1954, the King of the Monsters served as an allegory for the destruction Oppenheimer's work wrought when atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima & Nagasaki. In 2016, Shin Godzilla — a retelling of the original Godzilla film — brought the Big G back to his roots thanks to the work of Hideaki Anno & Shinji Higuchi.

Godzilla’s Design Is Representative of the Horrors of Nuclear Radiation

From the jump, Anno & Higuchi make Godzilla a terrifying force. His body is a pulsating mass of scar tissue, his eyes beady pinpricks full of hate. As if that wasn't terrifying enough, Godzilla changes throughout the film due to his evolutionary cycle. Each form is more horrifying than the last; one is nothing but red raw flesh while the other has a hardened, jet-black hide that looks like a burnt corpse. It's his final form that's the most terrifying; Godzilla's trademark spikes have become the size of towers, his chest pulsates with an eerie purple light, and his tail seems to have grown a mouth of its own. Anno & Higuchi, through these forms, recapture the horror that nuclear weapons can wreak.

The exploration of the horrors of nuclear radiation doesn't just stop at Godzilla himself. During a battle in the middle of the film, Godzilla unleashes his trademark atomic breath — and the results are completely destructive. Buildings are cut in half, and Cars and people are vaporized. It's a far cry from how Godzilla's atomic breath is usually portrayed in previous films: a controlled stream. Mankind also attempts to utilize nuclear weapons to battle Godzilla, but it's all for naught as the King of the Monsters is able to absorb nuclear power. Kayoco Anne Patterson (Satomi Ishihara) flat out refuses to authorize a nuclear strike, saying "I won't see a third bomb dropped on the country of my grandmother, who lived through it." Anno & Higuchi are clearly aware of what Godzilla represents and are able to update that metaphor for the modern day. Not to mention the fact that they crafted pure Lovecraftian horror in the process.

'Shin Godzilla' Brought the King of the Monsters Back to His Roots

In reclaiming Godzilla's status as a metaphor for nuclear destruction, Anno and Higuchi also brought the King of the Monsters back to his roots as a truly terrifying force. Over the years, Godzilla had become known for battling other kaiju. From Rodan to King Ghidorah and everything in between, Godzilla had shifted from a terrifying force to a heroic figure of sorts. Toys and video games let you play as the King of the Monsters, and a run of Marvel Comics in the late '70s saw Godzilla doing battle with the Avengers. (I'm not kidding. This is an actual thing that happened.) Anno and Higuchi choose to go the opposite route. Their evolution for Godzilla showcases him as a truly alien and terrifying force; none of our weapons can hurt him, and seemingly no force on Earth can stop him. Even more horrifying is the lengths to which mankind will go to stop him. The United Nations is willing to launch a thermonuclear strike in order to take out Godzilla — though this is a fictional story, it highlights the ever-present threat of mutually assured destruction. In crafting a new version of Godzilla, the filmmakers also remember how terrifying he originally was.

‘Shin Godzilla’ Isn’t the Only Godzilla Film To Use Him as a Metaphor

The critical and commercial success of Shin Godzilla led to Shin Ultraman in 2022 and Shin Kamen Rider earlier this year, with Anno and Higuchi applying their unique take to the tokusatsu icons. But they weren't the only filmmakers to take the King of the Monsters in a new direction. Michael Doughtery would helm Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019, and he chose to utilize Godzilla and his fellow Titans as a metaphor for climate change. Though the Titans appear to leave a trail of destruction in their wake, it's soon revealed that flora and fauna thrive in their wake. Dr. Ishirō Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) has a blunt response when the United Nations ask if they should try to make Godzilla a pet: "No. We would be his." Serizawa's words prove to be prophetic when the three-headed King Ghidorah comes to Earth, igniting a war between the remaining Titans. The humans in the plot also deal with climate change; in fact, one group is aiming to change the world's fortunes by any means necessary. Alan Jonah (Charles Dance) leads a group of eco-terrorists who believe that the Titans should wipe mankind from the face of the Earth. However, their efforts result in Ghidora wreaking untold destruction — and once again, Godzilla proves to be the only force that can save the world.

No matter the year or the hand behind the camera, Godzilla remains an ever-present symbol of the horrors mankind can bring into the world, and how those horrors can shape the future. With Oppenheimer putting a spotlight on the construction of the nuclear bomb, and Godzilla Minus One slated to hit theaters later this year, the King of the Monsters may once again serve as the centerpiece of a cautionary tale.