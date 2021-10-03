Hideaki Anno has revealed the first teaser for his upcoming film Shin Kamen Rider. The trailer was also accompanied by the announcement of the cast for Anno's take on the popular series.

This is not the first time that the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion is taking a swing at making a "Shin" rendition of a popular series, having written and directed 2016's Shin Godzilla as well as the currently un-released Shin Ultraman. In the brand new teaser, Anno is able to capture a familiar feel of the original series by directly remaking shots from the 1971 original opening as well as the theme “Let’s Go!! Rider Kick.” It also briefly shows off the Man Spider, who is the villain of the first episode of the original Kamen Rider.

The film is once again written and directed by Anno and will star Sosuke Ikematsu (The Last Samurai) as the titular Kamen Rider, Takeshi Hongo, as well as Minami Hamabe (Ace Attorney) as one of Hongo's trusted allies, Ruriko Midorikawa. Below is a tweet from the official Shin Kamen Rider Twitter page showing the two actors in full Kamen Rider regalia.

Image via Shout!

RELATED: Watch Hideaki Anno Talk 'Evangelion,' Anime, Life and More in New Documentaries Streaming on Amazon

Shin Kamen Rider was originally announced in April of 2021 as part of Kamen Rider's 50th anniversary. Originally created by Shotaro Ishinomori, the series has seen a lot of different renditions and eras in its long history, though it is clear from the characters and trailer that Anno will be borrowing from the classic 1971 Showa-era series, which he is a lifetime fan of.

The story of the series follows Takeshi Hongo, a brilliant biochemistry student who is kidnapped by the Man Spider and brought to Shocker, an evil terrorist organization that turns him into a superpowered Cyborg. After breaking free from the his captures, he takes the fight to them as the first Kamen Rider.

Ruriko Midorikawa is the daughter of a professor that was killed by the Man Spider, but she believes it was Kamen Rider. Upon learning the truth, however, she becomes one of his closest allies in the battle against Shocker. In the series, there is also another Kamen Rider named Hayato Ichimonji, though as of now his inclusion and casting in the new movie has not yet been announced.

Shin Kamen Rider does not yet have a release date, though it is expected to release in Japan sometime in 2023. Watch the teaser trailer for the film down below.

KEEP READING: 'My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission' English Dub Trailer Reveals Collector's Item Available on Opening Weekend

Share Share Tweet Email

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Pulls in $90 Million for Biggest Weekend in Over a Year This was the strongest box office weekend of the pandemic so far.

Read Next