Atlus released a new trailer for their upcoming game Shin Megami Tensei V on their official YouTube channel. The video reveals the long awaited English voice cast for the game.

The trailer shows who will be voicing all of the major characters for the English dub of the game. As the protagonist in the game is silent, there is no reveal for a voice for him. Instead, we first see the character Tao Isonokami, and see that she will be voiced by Jeannie Tirado (Resident Evil Village, Final Fantasy VII Remake). Then we are introduced to Yuzuru Atsuta, who will be voiced by Mark Whitten (Lost Judgement, Final Fantasy VII Remake), and his sister Miyazu Atsuta, voiced by Ashlyn Madden (Freedom Planet).

We then move on to the supporting characters. First is Ichiro Dazai, who will be played by Stuart Allan (Lego DC Super-Villains), followed by Sean Crisden's (G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout) Hayao Koshimizu. We then see some of the voices for the demons. Abdiel will be played by Cissy Jones (Life is Strange), Shohei Yakumo by Ben Lepley (Fire Emblem: Three Houses), and Nuwa by Laura Post (NieR: Reincarnation). Finally, it is revealed that the mysterious Aogami will be voiced by Daman Mills (Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intermission). Through all of the reveals, we get a glimpse into each of the different characters and their personalities, as well as a hint at the role they will play in the game's story.

Shin Megami Tensei V is the fifth game in the series, and part of the larger Megemi Tensei franchise. In it, players will take control of a high school student who becomes drawn to investigating rumors about demons appearing in a tunnel. When he and his friends enter the tunnel, they soon find themselves in Da'At, an alternate version of Tokyo where a battle between Angels and Demons is taking place. The game will bring back some of the mechanics from previous games in the series, such as raising and fusing demons.

Shin Megami Tensei V is set to launch on November 12, 2021, and will be released as a Switch exclusive. You can check out the video revealing the English voice cast below.

