‘Devil May Cry’s Dante to Return in ‘Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster’ DLC

Fans who are hyped up for the HD remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne should also be happy to know that DLC character and Devil May Cry mainstay Dante will be available as an in-game add-on. If you spring for the paid “Maniax Pack” DLC, Dante will reprise his role from the original 2004 release Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Maniax, which followed a year after the release of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne in Japan. (It was also the version seen in North American and European markets, though it was known as Shin Megami Tensei: Lucifer’s Call in Europe).

Additionally, Raidou Kuzunoha (Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner 2 – Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon), a guest character in the 2008-released Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Chronicle Edition, will also return in the base edition of the new remaster, but Dante will swap in for the character if the “Maniax Pack” is active. All you have to do is select “New Game ~Maniax~” from the starting menu and get to work. (Hat tip to both IGN and Gematsu for all of that nonsense. Also thanks to Google Translate for this nugget: *In this work, “Penetration effect” is added to Dante’s skill “Swear in my father’s name”. )

If all of that made sense to you, you’re probably an SMT fan. If not, well, you’re in the same boat as I am, but at least Dante probably has your attention. Over at ATLUS’ page (also thanks to Google Translate), you can find the announcement that Devil May Cry‘s Dante will indeed be a playable character in the remastered title, as long as you plunk about $10 down for the newly announced DLC. It’ll be available alongside the main title for Nintendo Switch and PS4 on October 29th in Japan. There’s no set date for a Western launch just yet, or a Western version of the DLC, but a general Spring 2021 window is expected for the base game at the very least.