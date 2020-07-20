Nintendo Delivers Exciting News for ‘Shin Megami Tensei’ Fans

In today’s Nintendo Direct, the first in a series of online presentations focused on Nintendo Switch games from the company’s development and publishing partners, ATLUS was pretty much the center of attention. Since launching in 1992, the company’s post-apocalyptic RPG series Shin Megami Tensei has enjoyed tremendous success. Nintendo aims to further tap into that with both a remastered edition of a classic title coming to the Switch, and a highly anticipated new sequel title that will also arrive on the platform next year.

First up, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne will be getting an HD Remaster for the Switch in Spring 2021. That’s great, but the more jaw-dropping news for SMT fans came with the announcement of the 2021 release of Shin Megami Tensei V, a title previously teased with the launch of the Switch itself (alongside Nintendo’s other launch titles like Super Mario Odyssey; yeah, it was that long ago!) Looks like it’ll actually be here to play at long last!

Other highlights of the event included:

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda

Three (3) new DLC packs, including characters Impa, Aria, Shadow Link, Shadow Zelda, and Frederick; 39 new songs; and additional story content in “Symphony of the Mask” with playable character Skull Kid

DLC 1 is available by day’s end with DLCs 2 and 3 available before the end of October

A Season Pass will be available today with bonus costumes for Link and Zelda

A full game version with all the DLC will launch on October 23rd

Rogue Company

A new title from Hi-Rez studios was teased, along with cross-platform play

More info available @RogueCompany

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

2K’s pro-wrestling title will be available on September 18, 2020

But let’s be honest, you’re here for the SMT, so here’s what we got:

Check out the new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, bound for the Nintendo Switch in 2021:

The time for creation has come, follow your will and decide the world’s fate. The newest entry to the classic RPG series from Atlus, Shin Megami Tensei V, arrives exclusively on Nintendo Switch as a simultaneous worldwide release in 2021!

And, not to be outshined, here’s the trailer for the HD remaster of Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, also coming to the Switch in Spring 2021:

17 years following its original release, the apocalyptic legend returns in a full high-definition remake. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster arrives on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2021!