The 2022 superhero action film, Shin Ultraman, is set to arrive on Digital on July 4, with a scheduled Blu-ray and DVD release on July 11. Directed by Shinji Higuchi (Attack on Titan), based on a screenplay by Hideaki Anno (The Wind Rises), Shin Ultraman is part of the Shin trilogy that precedes 2016's Shin Godzilla, with Shin Kamen Rider following earlier this year.

Centering on a reimagined version of Japan's widely recognized licensed character, Ultraman, the 2022 sci-fi feature is the 37th film in the massive franchise. Similar to Shin Godzilla's premise, Shin Ultraman also emphasizes the political aspects of handling the unforeseen emergence of enormous monsters. Starring Takumi Saitoh as the film's lead character, Shinji Kaminaga, the movie follows Ultraman taking on a man's appearance after his accidental death during a battle. Despite Ultraman's identity and goal remaining a mystery to humans, Ultraman steps into the man's position at the S-Class Species Suppression Protocol and descends from the sky to defend the earth from incoming threats.

The Character's Ultra Legacy

Japan has given the world an extensive list of iconic fictional characters, from the lazy anthropomorphized egg yolk Gudetama to Nintendo's mascot Super Mario, with a film adaptation that continues to defy box office expectations. But though the country has provided a plethora of beloved pop culture icons—from classic anime characters such as Saitama and Goku to Monkey D. Luffy and Sailor Moon—Ultraman is arguably considered one of the most recognizable superhero franchises not just in Southeast Asia but around the world. The character also inspired various iterations in television series, films, video games, books, and other mediums, proving that Ultraman's popularity never dwindled despite its decade-long existence. Additionally, what distinguishes Ultraman from the rest is its approach to the tokusatsu genre, which has long been popular in Japan. And to pay homage to the genre, Anno and Higuchi rebooted some well-known tokusatsu franchises, such as Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman.

Now that Shin Ultraman has reimagined the larger-than-life Japanese character, viewers can see for themselves why Ultraman remains an irrefutable icon. In addition to Saitoh as the film's main character, Shin Ultraman also stars Masami Nagasawa as Hiroko Asami, Hidetoshi Nishijima as Kimio Tamura, Daiki Arioka as Akihisa Taki, Akari Hayami as Yumi Funaberi, and Tetsushi Tanaka as Tatsuhiko Munakata, with Anno and Bin Furuya portraying the extraterrestrial Ultraman/Lipiah.

Shin Ultraman will be available digitally on July 4 and on Blu-ray and DVD on July 11.