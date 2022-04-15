If you’re looking for your next gripping thriller series to binge, set your calendar alert for Shining Girls coming to Apple TV+ on April 29.

Based on a 2013 best-selling novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes, Shining Girls follows the story of newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi as she is forced to come to terms with a violent assault she suffered in order to help identify the attacker before he strikes again.

Since the assault, Kirby finds herself living in a constantly shifting, quicksand reality where she’s not quite sure what’s real and what’s not - after all, memories can change, and change again, especially when trauma is involved. Think Netflix's You, but this time it’s from the perspective of a female victim.

Shining Girls is a metaphysical and mind-bending watch that is driven by the particularly intense and ever-consistent performance of Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss as Kirby and the brilliant adaptation from book to screen by showrunner Silka Luisa.

At only eight episodes, it’s the perfect series to get hooked on next.

When will Shining Girls be released?

Shining Girls will be released globally on Friday, April 29, 2022.

This first season of the series will consist of eight episodes. Three episodes will be released on April 29 and a new episode will be released every subsequent Friday for five weeks.

Shining Girls premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival with a portion of the show being previewed to the press and the public.

Where will Shining Girls be available to watch?

Shining Girls is an Apple Original show, all eight episodes will be available exclusively on Apple TV+.

Is there a trailer for Shining Girls?

Yes, an official trailer has been released by Apple TV+. The trailer gives us a first hint of the intense and unsettling feeling of the series, and it introduces us to the primary characters that we’ll meet in the show.

The trailer also lets us have a peek at how the cinematography and screenwriting have been used to translate the original novel’s time-traveling and reality-shifting concepts to the screen. We see flashes of Kirby (Elisabeth Moss) in differing timelines - her first interactions with her future attacker while she’s still a child, to adult Kirby in a variety of outfits, hairstyles, and settings - all with the unsettling cuts to the eerie omnipresence of Harper (Jamie Bell) in all these timelines.

We also see a scene where Kirby struggles with understanding her reality when writing in her diary - is it a cat or is it a dog? Can she trust her memories? It’s clear that the creator and screenwriter Silka Luisa, along with the directors and producers, have worked hard to ensure that the time travel and shifting realities from the novel have been translated across mediums and visually conveyed to viewers.

Apple TV+ have also released an official teaser if you want more of a taste before the series airs.

If you’re after even more, the Apple TV+ official website for Shining Girls hosts images, videos, and more information about the series.

Will there be a Shining Girls Season 2?

No announcements have been made yet about whether there will be a second season of Shining Girls.

Who is in the cast for Shining Girls?

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men) plays the primary character Kirby Mazrachi in the series. Moss evidently wore a few hats during the production as she is also an executive producer on the show and directed two episodes.

Wagner Moura (Narcos) takes on the role of veteran newspaper reporter Dan Velazquez who investigates the murders with Kirby, Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) plays planetarium researcher and fellow victim Jin-Sook, Amy Brenneman (Judging Amy) stars as Kirby’s mother Rachel, and Jamie Bell (Jumper, Rocketman) will play the intimidating, eerie, and omnipresent bad guy Harper Curtis.

Shining Girls was created and written by Silka Luisa, who also executive produces and is the showrunner on the series.

Alongside Moss as directors are Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (known for her work on Breaking Bad), who directed the first two episodes, and Daina Reid, who directed four episodes in the series. Both are also executive producers on the show.

MRC Television and Appian Way Productions (Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company) originally acquired the rights to develop The Shining Girls for TV back in 2013. DiCaprio is credited as an executive producer along with Alan Page Arriaga, original author Lauren Beukes, Jennifer Davisson, Michael Hampton, Rebecca Hobbs, Lindsay McManus, and the aforementioned Luisa, Moss, MacLaren, and Reid.

What is the plot of Shining Girls?

Shining Girls is based on a 2013 bestselling novel of the same name by Lauren Beukes. It follows Kirby Mazrachi (Elisabeth Moss), a newspaper archivist working at the Chicago Sun-Times in the 90s. Kirby was previously an aspiring journalist but deferred her ambitions after suffering a violent and traumatic assault a number of years earlier.

Since the assault, Kirby has faced difficulties with her trauma-affected memory and is uncertain of which events are reality and which are figments of her imagination. Reality and time seem to shift continually in Kirby’s perception and things aren’t always as they seem. To nail down some kind of reality, Kirby attentively writes in her diary each day about the events of the day and to confirm and verify basic facts of her life.

One day at work Kirby learns of a recent murder that bears many similar hallmarks to her own assault, and she partners with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to uncover the attacker’s identity. As they dig deeper into the case, they realize that there are a number of cold cases that all seem to be linked by similar features and MOs of the attacker, and that the attacker may still be actively following and killing women.

Kirby and Dan start to learn more about the attacker Harper Curtis (Jamie Bell) as their investigation goes on. He seems to be everywhere all at once and in many places at the same time. Through their investigation they start to understand the seemingly impossible reason behind how he keeps one step ahead of them at all times, along with his motive for killing the “shining girls”, i.e. bright young women who have lots of potential.

To solve the case Kirby is forced to sift through her untrustworthy memories, confront the assault and trauma she suffered and continues to experience, and link up with Dan and other potential victims to put the fragmented pieces of the puzzle together to catch the killer.

This mind- and time-bending paradigm is expressed using ever-shifting elements of Kirby’s daily life - does she have a cat or a dog? Is that a friend or a foe? Are we in reality or are we somewhere else? Shining Girls will keep you guessing to the last.

