In a trailer released today, Apple TV+ is showing off their newest scripted crime series. Shining Girls has been long anticipated, and now we have even more of a reason to count down the days until its April 29 premiere. Pulling its story from Lauren Beukes' beloved novel of the same name and starring The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss, the new drama is shaping up to be a real nail biter.

Focusing on an up and coming reporter, the trailer reveals Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as she grapples with a traumatizing situation. A killer is on the loose and Kirby is the one woman who can stop him. Why? Because she escaped his clutches years ago. Although Kirby made it out alive, the teaser shows us that she’s haunted with a never ending ripple of effects spanning from her near-death experience. Through dizzying images, the plot of the series is revealed to be one of shape-shifting and constant upheaval.

It starts with Kirby’s cat reappearing as a dog and continues with those closest to the protagonist changing into different people. As things unravel, even Kirby’s look and overall vibe changes, with the character making appearances sporting different hair and clothing styles. Continuing down the mysterious hole, audiences are teased with a time traveling aspect, allowing this seemingly faceless man to jump through realities and murder women of his choosing. Teaming up with revered reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), Kirby will begin to pick apart the pieces tying her to the women, the killer, and herself.

Along with Moura and Moss, the series stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Jamie Bell. Taking her talents behind the camera, Moss also serves Shining Girls as an executive producer alongside the novel’s author, Beukes, and showrunner Silka Luisa. Even Academy Award-winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio is getting in on the new series. The star will serve as an executive producer alongside Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton under the Appian Way banner. Filling out the executive production team will be Lindsey McManus for Love and Squalor Pictures and Alan Page Arriaga. Director, Michelle MacLaren will team up with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment to executive produce alongside fellow director Daina Reid.

Check out the trailer and synopsis for Apple TV+ and Moss’s newest project, Shining Girls, below and uncover the mystery for yourself when the series debuts on the streamer April 29:

Here’s the synopsis:

Based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel, “Shining Girls” follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

