Apple TV+ unveiled today the first teaser for Shining Girls, an upcoming thriller series starring two-time Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss. The story follows a woman that suffers a traumatic attack and is forced to relive it when a similar case pops up and triggers horrible thoughts she had buried deep within her mind. The series is set to premiere in late April.

The first teaser suggests that nothing is what it seems in the story, with Kirby (Moss) questioning her own sanity when her attacker and random people on the street get mixed up and she has no idea if she’s living in an ethereal reality or just losing her grasp on what’s real. One thing that might help her is teaming up with a seasoned journalist called Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), who is up to speed with Kirby's situation, but... trouble is, he also has his own set of personal traumas that get in the way of finding answers to the case. A dream team.

Aside from Moss and Moura, the star-studded main cast of Shining Girls also features Emmy winner Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Hulu’s Dopesick), five-time Emmy nominee Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers, Private Practice), and BAFTA winner Jamie Bell (Billy Elliot, Rocketman).

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: First ‘Roar’ Images Reveal Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo in Apple TV+’s Anthology Series

Shining Girls is based on the best-selling novel by South African author Lauren Beukes. The story, that dips into supernatural aspects, has won multiple literary awards ever since its release in 2013. The novel was adapted for television by Silka Luisa, who previously wrote for Paramount+’s Strange Angel. The first two episodes of the upcoming series are directed by Breaking Bad’s Michelle MacLaren, while Daina Reid (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Moss herself are also tapped to direct episodes.

Apple TV+ premieres the first 3 episodes of Shining Girls globally on April 29. After that, the remaining five episodes will premiere weekly every Friday on the platform. You can watch the teaser below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel, “Shining Girls” follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.

'Foundation' Season 2 First-Look Image Reveals a Confrontation as More Cast Joins Apple TV+ Series Isaac Asimov would be proud.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email