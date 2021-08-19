Starz has released the first images and synopsis for the upcoming horror-comedy series Shining Vale, which stars Courteney Cox (Friends, Scream franchise, Cougar Town) as the mother figure of a dysfunctional family that moves from the city and into a house where terrible events have occurred. The project hails from Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan and will consist of a total of eight episodes.

In addition to Cox, who plays the lead role of Patricia “Pat” Phelps, Shining Vale stars Greg Kinnear in the role of Pat's optimistic husband Terry, who will also find himself tested by their new living situation. Mira Sorvino plays Rosemary, who is described as being "either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her." Merrin Dungey plays Kam, Pat’s friend and book editor. Gus Birney and Dylan Gage also star as Pat and Terry’s teenaged kids, Gaynor and Jake.

“Shining Vale is a smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal who helps Courteney Cox’s character get her groove back as she starts to question her own sanity,” said Christina Davis, Starz President of Original Programming, in a provided statement. “This group of talented actors, executive producers and director blends comedy and horror brilliantly throughout this series which exemplifies the network’s commitment to improve female representation on and off the screen.”

No official release date has been confirmed for Shining Vale yet, so stay tuned to Collider for more on this upcoming series. Check out more images and the official synopsis below:

“Shining Vale” is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Courteney Cox) is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family move from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

