As the new year approaches, we are starting to get more information on long-awaited air dates for TV shows that we’ve been eager to see on our screens. We are happy to report today that Shining Vale, which is marketing itself as part-horror mixed with part-comedy, finally has a broadcast date on Starz: March 6, 2022 at 10 PM ET across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

The eight-episode limited series comes to us courtesy of Jeff Astrof, who worked as a co-creator on NBC’s Trial & Error, and Sharon Horgan, who created and starred in Catastrophe. The series also boasts a scary good list of actors including Courteney Cox (Scream franchise, Friends, Cougar Town), Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets, Little Miss Sunshine), Oscar winner Mira Sorvino (Hollywood, Romy And Michelle’s High School Reunion), Gus Birney (Dickinson, The Mist), Dylan Gage (Pen15, Hillbilly Elegy), and Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies).

The story centers around Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox) as she relocates her husband Terry (Kinnear) and their two children Gaynor (Birney) and Jake (Gage) from their bustling life in the city to a sleepy town in Connecticut called Shining Vale. The mother of two has recently had an affair with a much younger handyman and is hoping that by uprooting her family, she and her husband will be able to reconnect. They get a once-in-a-lifetime deal on a house, but quickly learn that the reason is because it was host to a triple murder-suicide, among other horrifying happenings. When Pat starts to see ghosts, including that of Rosemary (Sorvino), the original murderer from the 1950s, she starts to question her reality along with her sanity.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Astrof, Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, and Dana Honor, while Cox serves as producer. Astrof wrote the pilot teleplay, from a story by Horgan & Astrof. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

Shining Vale will premiere Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 10PM ET/PT across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada, and will air day and date internationally on the STARZPLAY streaming app.

Check out the official synopsis below and stay tuned to Collider as we will be bringing any updates on this new series as they roll in:

“Shining Vale” is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Courteney Cox) is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family move from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

