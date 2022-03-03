Shining Vale will be released on March 6 and features an impressive cast lineup. Written and created by Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan, the co-producer of Trial & Error and producer of Divorce, this highly anticipated show is expected to bring a unique blend of horror and family comedy. It's sure to offer plenty of laughs, along with a few scares for viewers. The show features an all-star cast including Courtney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilynn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, Judith Light, and some newer faces such as Gus Birney and Dylan Gage. Here's everything you need to know about Shining Vale ahead of its premiere.

What Is Shining Vale About?

Shining Vale revolves around the Phelps family, who move from the city to a small country town after Patricia 'Pat' Phelps (Courtney Cox) cheats on her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear) with a hot, young handyman. Pat was once known as a bit of a 'wild child' and was a famous novelist in the erotic female empowerment category. However, her life has taken a significant turn in recent years. She hasn’t written anything since her first book was released 17 years ago. Her marriage suffers from a severe lack of intimacy. Her relationship with her two teenage children has grown significantly more challenging as they've grown older. And while she's been sober for 17 years after her wild youth, she's struggling mentally.

The family purchases a massive house cheaply, but it comes with an unexpected price. It turns out the house was the scene of a triple murder-homicide and is still inhabited by its former owner Rosemary (Mira Sorvino) — in spirit form, of course. Pat is the first family member to notice something amiss with the new house, though she's unsure if she's just depressed or is in fact possessed. With the deadline of a second novel fast approaching, there's a sense that if Rosemary can help Pat write her next book, then Pat will do just about anything to get her novel finished, which could have severe consequences for the entire family.

When and Where Can You Watch Shining Vale?

Shining Vale will debut its first two episodes on March 6, 2022, with the remaining episodes arriving weekly. The show is available exclusively on STARZ.

Watch the Shining Vale Trailer

Shining Vale's trailer offers viewers a sneak peek of what to expect in the first season, with plenty of dark humor and a mix of terror and suspense thrown in for good measure.

What Can You Expect from Shining Vale?

Both Courtney Cox and Greg Kinnear bring some significant comedy heavyweight talent. Cox plays an unfulfilled housewife whose affairs perhaps stem from her need to recapture her youth as a daring, wild, and successful writer. Kinnear, as her husband, is forgiving but has not yet forgotten. These two characters are already on the brink, so watching how they develop in an unfamiliar and spooky setting should prove interesting.

Pat already has a lot going on with overcoming a cheating scandal, moving to a new place, the pressure of delivering a new novel, and dealing with two teenage kids. But throwing in a haunted house and possession could just be enough to push her over the edge.

As a 1950's housewife ghost, Mira Sorvino looks set to cause havoc and bring plenty of laughs too. Whether she wants to possess Pat or just take over her writing career as her 'ghost writer' is still to be decided, but either way, it's going to be fun to watch!

Who Are the Main Cast and Characters of Shining Vale?

Courtney Cox as Patricia 'Pat' Phelps: Although Pat was once was a successful writer, she’s now married with teenage kids and hasn’t regained the success that stemmed from her initial best-seller. She’s also struggled with writer's block for years. After almost destroying her marriage through an extra-marital affair, she moves with her family for a fresh start to a country town. She finds her very own ghostwriter in the family's new home.

Although Cox appeared in numerous television shows and films before she scored the role of Monica in Friends, it was this show that catapulted her into stardom. Since Friends, she has starred in the drama series Dirt and popular comedy-drama Cougar Town where she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. She’s also appeared in multiple films and owns the production company Coquette Productions.

Greg Kinnear as Terry Phelps: It's fair to say that Terry hasn't really come to terms with his wife cheating on him with the handyman. The family's move to Connecticut might just be his way of avoiding coming to terms with his reality. Terry's 'I feel fine' mantra may just be about to blow up in his face if the trailer is anything to go by, and he seems to be living on the edge.

Greg Kinnear is a talented actor and multiple-award winner who has appeared in numerous films since his first major film role in Sabrina in 1995. In addition to his many film credits, he's also appeared in several television shows and been nominated for outstanding lead actor and outstanding guest actor for Primetime Emmy Awards.

Mira Sorvino as Rosemary: Rosemary is a '50s housewife who portrays an equal combination of evil, tragic and playful. She could also be plotting to take over Pat's body to make a break from her life as a ghost. She's had the Phelps' new home to herself for the past 70 years, desperate to find someone to live vicariously through. Like Pat, Rosemary was an unfulfilled housewife. However, unlike Pat (at least for now), she may have been responsible for slaughtering her family, cleaning up the mess, and then killing herself in the bathtub. Rosemary pledges to help Pat finish her novel on the condition that she let Rosemary "come inside her", whatever that means!

Mira Sorvino has appeared in many television shows and films since winning an Academy Award and Golden Globe for her starring role in Woody Allen's Mighty Aphrodite. Her choice of characters shows her depth of acting chops, from comedies to serious dramas. Her most recent role was in Ryan Murphy's Emmy-nominated Netflix series Hollywood as the Lana Turner-inspired star Jeanne Crandall.

Sherilyn Fenn as Robyn Court: Robyn Court is the local real estate agent in the small town of Shining Vale who conveniently fails to mention the dark history of the house the Phelps purchased, which is why it was so cheap. Her very odd remark in the trailer is also incredibly creepy after Pat asks her if the heating works, she responds about the house, “She’s probably not used to having people inside of her".

Sherilyn Fenn shot to fame in the television series Twin Peaks, where she received Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. Since then, she's appeared in many television series and several movies, although never to the success of her initial fame.

Gus Birney as Gaynor Phelps: Gaynor is the oldest child of Pat and Terry. Like many 16-year-old girls in her situation, she is reluctant to uproot her city life to relocate to the country. She and her mother have a tense relationship, although they are both incredibly similar and Gaynor is exactly like Pat was at the same age. Gaynor blames for mother for the move to Connecticut and is carrying around a lot of resentment.

Gus Birney made her television debut on The Mist and dropped out of school to pursue acting full time. As the daughter of two actor parents, she grew up around the theatre world in New York City. She's appeared in several other television shows, including Dickinson and Insatiable, and guest roles in Instinct, The Blacklist, and Jessica Jones.

Dylan Gage as Jakes Phelps: Jake Phelps is Pat and Terry's quirky but sweet son who appears to be permanently glued to a screen. With severe OCD and ADHD, Jake regularly forgets his latest obsession and has a sensitive soul. Expect to see him attract other such sensitive souls who live in the new family home.

Dylan Gage's most recent role was on PEN15, along with guest roles on This Is Us, Stranger Things, and Creepshow, among others.

Merrin Dungey as Kam: Merrin Dungey plays Pat's oldest and dearest friend, who also happens to be her book editor. Kam's been her book editor since her initial novel. Still, despite their strong friendship, she is fast running out of patience for Pat's follow-up novel and puts the pressure on for Pat to finish her book.

Dungey has appeared in HBO's Big Little Lies, Fox's The Resident and had a starring role in the drama The Fix. In addition, she's due to appear in the final season of Lucifer on Netflix.

Judith Light as Joan: Judith Light will play Joan, Pat's mother, who has battled mental illness for years. She’s also battled her daughter for years, who she blames for her condition. Joan is hyper-critical of Pam, belittling her constantly, leading to a seriously fractured relationship.

Judith Light is a successful actress, producer, and singer, best known for her successful sitcom stint in Who's The Boss. She's appeared in numerous highly-rated television shows, including Ugly Betty, Transparent, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, and, most recently, the off-beat political comedy The Politician. She is also a four-time Emmy nominee and a multiple Tony winner.

